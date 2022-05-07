Ukraine war live: Conflict taking 'heavy toll' on Russian units, says UK intelComments
Efforts are still ongoing to rescue civilians trapped for weeks in a Mariupol steel plant with at least 50 more evacuated on Friday. Meanwhile the US has promised another $150 million military aid package to Ukraine.
The leaders of the G7 nations will hold a video meeting with President Zelenskyy on Sunday, and the United Nations has unanimously adopted a statement expressing “strong support” for Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ efforts to find a peaceful solution to the “dispute” in Ukraine. The statement does not mention the words "war", "conflict" or "invasion."
Follow our Saturday live blog below, or click the video player above for the latest television coverage.
US approves more military aid for Ukraine
President Joe Biden on Friday authorized the shipment of another $150 million (€142 million) in military assistance for Ukraine for artillery rounds and radar systems in its fight against Russia’s invading forces.
Biden said the latest spending means his administration has “nearly exhausted” what Congress authorized for Ukraine in March and called on lawmakers to swiftly approve a more than $33 billion spending package that will last through the end of September.
“We are sending the weapons and equipment that Congress has authorized directly to the front lines of freedom in Ukraine,” Biden said in a statement. “US support, together with the contributions of our Allies and partners, has been critical in helping Ukraine win the battle of Kyiv and hinder Putin’s war aims in Ukraine.”
A US official said the latest tranche of assistance includes 25,000 155mm artillery rounds, counter-artillery radars, jamming equipment, field equipment and spare parts.
(AP)
Italy impounds luxury yacht that might belong to Vladimir Putin
The Italian finance minister has adopted a decree that will impede a mega-yacht from sailing away from a Tuscan port, after investigation indicated the luxury vessel Scheherazade has links to “prominent elements of the Russian government.’’
The finance ministry also said in statement Friday evening that the probe, carried out by Italy’s financial police corps, found “significant economic business links of the beneficial owner” of the Scheherazade as well to other subjects included in a list issued in 2014 as part of European Union measures prompted by Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.
There have been fears that the 140-meter (459-foot) long yacht, which has been in dry dock in the port of Marina di Carrara, was preparing to sail out of Italian waters soon. Based on the Italian investigation, Minister Daniele Franco adopted a “freezing decree’’ regarding the yacht, which flies the flag of the Cayman Islands and which had “long been under the attention of the authorities,’’ the statement said.
A few weeks after Russia’s war against Ukraine began, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a speech to Italian lawmakers, urged Italy to continue freezing assets of Russian oligarchs and officials. He cited by name the Scheherazade, which, according to some reports, belongs to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Italian ministry statement didn’t identify the boat’s owner nor specify who are the “prominent” elements of the Russian government. But it said the “actual owner” of the Scheherazade should be included in the 2014 EU sanctions list.
(AP)
UK military intel: Conflict taking 'heavy toll' on some Russian units
The latest intelligence assessment from the British Ministry of Defence says that the war in Ukraine is taking a heavy toll "on some of Russia’s most capable units and most advanced capabilities", and that it will take "considerable time" and expense for Russia to rebuild its armed forces after this conflict.
The MoD also says it will be "particularly challenging to replace modernised and advanced equipment due to sanctions restricting Russia’s access to critical microelectronic components."
Read more at their Twitter thread:
Key points to know for Saturday:
- The latest UK military intelligence assessment says the conflict in Ukraine is taking a heavy toll on some of Russia’s most capable units and most advanced capabilities.
- The US government has authorised the shipment of another $150 million (€142 million) in military assistance for Ukraine for artillery rounds and radar systems.
- Italy will impound a mega-yacht from sailing away from a Tuscan port, after investigations indicated the luxury vessel Scheherazade has links to “prominent elements of the Russian government.’’
- At least 50 civilians were evacuated from the steel plant in Mariupol, said Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk in a post on Telegram.
- Members of the United Nations Security Council, including Russia, have agreed on a statement expressing “strong support” for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ efforts to find a peaceful solution to the “dispute” in Ukraine.