Emmanuel Macron inaugurated for second term in office

French President Emmanuel Macron has been inaugurated for a second term during a ceremony on Saturday at the Elysée presidential palace.

Macron was reelected for five years on 24 April in a runoff that saw him beat out far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

About 500 guests were invited to the ceremony, where the president of the Constitutional Council read out a formal declaration of the election results.

Macron was be given the necklace of Grand Master of the Legion of Honor, France's highest distinction, before making a speech in which he promised to leave a legacy of "a more livable planet" and "a stronger France."

In his ten minutes speech, President Macron called for "relentless action" for France to become "a more independent nation" and to "build our French and European responses to the challenges of our century".

After the official ceremonies at the Elysée, Mr Macron will go to the palace gardens and listen to 21 cannon shots being fired from the Invalides plaza to mark the event, in line with tradition.

Macron will also review the military. Troops present at the ceremony include part of the crew of the Monge, the French navy's second-biggest ship that is key to France's nuclear deterrent. It was notably used for the tests of France’s nuclear-capable submarine-launched M51 missiles.

The symbol can be seen as a show of force at times when France is deeply involved in efforts to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine, including via sending truck-mounted cannons and other heavy weapons.

President Macron's second term will formally start on 14 May.