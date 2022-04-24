Emmanuel Macron has promised to be a "president for all" after securing victory in France's election runoff.

The incumbent President delivered his winning speech from the Champ de Mars in Paris after securing 58% of the vote.

"This new era will not be a continuation of the five-year term that is coming to an end but the collective invention of a new method for five years of better service to our country and our youth," Macron said.

The re-elected president arrived in the centre of Paris surrounded by his wife and the children of members of his campaign team.

He walked to his lectern from the Eiffel Tower to the tunes of Ode to Joy and the European Union anthem.

"I want to thank all the French men and women who, in the first and second rounds, placed their trust in me to bring about our project for a more independent France and a stronger Europe," Macron told the crowd.

"I also know that many of our compatriots have voted for me today not to support the ideas I carry but to block those of the far-right," he added

"And I want to thank them here and tell them that I am aware that this vote obliges me for the years to come."

Macron also called on his supporters not to boo rival Marine Le Pen, who secured 42% of the second-round vote. Around 28% of France's electorate also chose to abstain.

"From the beginning, I asked you never to whistle. Because from now on, I am no longer the candidate of one camp but the president of all".

"I know that for many of our compatriots, who have chosen the extreme right today, the anger and disagreements that led them to vote for this project must also be answered. This will be my responsibility and that of those around me," Macron added.

France's 2022 presidential election held arguably more importance than ever amid the war in Ukraine -- something Macron also addressed in his speech.

"The war in Ukraine is there to remind us that we are going through tragic times when France must make its voice heard, show the clarity of its choices, and build its strength in all areas. And we will do it," he said.