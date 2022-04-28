Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

This content is not available in your region
European Debates

Euronews Debates: What does Emmanuel Macron's second term mean for Europe?

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews
euronews_icons_loading
Euronews hosted the post-election debate inside the European Parliament in Brussels.
Euronews hosted the post-election debate inside the European Parliament in Brussels.   -   Copyright  Philippe BUISSIN/European Union 2022 - Source : EP

As the euphoria from his victorious re-election fades away, French President Emmanuel Macron is coming to terms with the enormous challenges he faces not only at home but abroad.

The European Union is in the midst of a geopolitical confrontation with Russia over Ukraine, a conflict that is seen as an existential threat to liberal democracy and the European values.

Besides dealing with a war next door, the EU is battling a series of pressing challenges with no easy answers: a post-pandemic recovery, a costly energy transition, a quest for digital relevance and a nascent defence union are among the top priorities for the 27 member states.

With Angela Merkel out of the picture, Macron is favoured to enjoy an even more prominent and influential voice around the EU table.

So what is Brussels expecting from the French leader?

In partnership with Debating Europe, Euronews gathered five Members of the European Parliament to discuss what the president's second term might mean for the EU's immediate future.

Moderated by Stefan Grobe, the debate featured MEPs Véronique Trillet-Lenoir (Renew Europe, France), Petros Kokkalis (The Left, Greece), Delara Burkhardt (S&D, Germany), Witold Waszczykowski (ECR, Poland) and Marco Campomenosi (ID, Italy).

Watch the video above to find out what the MEPs expect from Emmanuel Macron.

Euronews Debates at the European Parliament

MEPs Delara Burkhardt (S&D, Germany), Petros Kokkalis (The Left, Greece) and Marco Campomenosi (ID, Italy)..
12

MEPs Delara Burkhardt (S&D, Germany), Petros Kokkalis (The Left, Greece) and Marco Campomenosi (ID, Italy)..

Philippe BUISSIN/European Union 2022 - Source : EP
MEPs Véronique Trillet-Lenoir (Renew Europe, France) and Witold Waszczykowski (ECR, Poland).
12

MEPs Véronique Trillet-Lenoir (Renew Europe, France) and Witold Waszczykowski (ECR, Poland).

Philippe BUISSIN/European Union 2022 - Source : EP
MEPs Delara Burkhardt (S&D, Germany) and Petros Kokkalis (The Left, Greece).
12

MEPs Delara Burkhardt (S&D, Germany) and Petros Kokkalis (The Left, Greece).

Philippe BUISSIN/European Union 2022 - Source : EP
Euronews hosted the debate inside the European Parliament in Brussels.
12

Euronews hosted the debate inside the European Parliament in Brussels.

Philippe BUISSIN/European Union 2022 - Source : EP
Euronews moderator Stefan Grobe.
12

Euronews moderator Stefan Grobe.

Philippe BUISSIN/European Union 2022 - Source : EP
MEP Witold Waszczykowski (ECR, Poland).
12

MEP Witold Waszczykowski (ECR, Poland).

Philippe BUISSIN/European Union 2022 - Source : EP
MEP Véronique Trillet-Lenoir (Renew Europe, France) speaking with Euronews moderator Stefan Grobe.
12

MEP Véronique Trillet-Lenoir (Renew Europe, France) speaking with Euronews moderator Stefan Grobe.

Philippe BUISSIN/European Union 2022 - Source : EP
Caroline Will from Debating Europe.
12

Caroline Will from Debating Europe.

Philippe BUISSIN/European Union 2022 - Source : EP
MEPs discussed Emmanuel Macron's electoral victory against Marine Le Pen.
12

MEPs discussed Emmanuel Macron's electoral victory against Marine Le Pen.

Philippe BUISSIN/European Union 2022 - Source : EP