Live: Reaction as Macron wins second term as French president

French President Emmanuel Macron won re-election on Sunday with 58% of the vote, compared with 41% for far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

Congratulations came flooding in from across Europe and the world. However, Macron faces many challenges ahead, as he seeks to govern a deeply divided country.

Macron acknowledged that many people voted for him simply to counter Le Pen, while commending their "sense of duty" and "attachment to the Republic."

Here's a look at what comes next for France and its president.