Man charged with murder over bow and arrow and knife attack in Norway

A man has been charged with murder over a bow and arrow and knife attack in southern Norway last October.

Five people died and four others were wounded in the small town of Kongsberg.

The suspect -- Espen Andersen Bråthen -- faces counts of murder and attempted murder for allegedly shooting at people with a bow and arrow and attacking passers-by with knives.

He is also accused of causing bodily harm, threatening behaviour, refusing to obey police orders and throwing knives at officers.

Norwegian prosecutors have called for the suspect to be sentenced to compulsory mental health care, saying he was in a “strongly deviating state of mind” when he carried out the rampage.

Andersen Bråthen has been detained at a closed psychiatric ward and three forensic psychiatric experts have concluded that he was probably insane at the time of the killings.

The 38-year-old is due to go on trial on 18 May at the Buskerud District Court.