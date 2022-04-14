Europe 'still not united enough' on Ukraine, says Slovenian PM

Europe is "still not united enough to make Ukraine much stronger and Russia much weaker," Slovenian Prime Miniter Janez Janša told Euronews on Thursday, stating that the EU needed to send "military aid".

"I think that the European reaction on the Russian aggression was much more united and much stronger than it was expected in the Kremlin," Janša said but added that it was "not strong enough".

"We have to concentrate on military aid to Ukraine because otherwise, this war will go on," Janša added.

He said that while some European countries thought that Russia would take over Ukraine quickly, Janša said that if political leadership, opposition parties, and government are united and the nation is prepared to defend itself, "they cannot be defeated despite the might of the invading army".

The Slovenian prime minister added that in his view, European enlargement would help and that while it's a "difficult issue for some member states", the "vast majority" are supportive of a fast-track approach to Ukraine and other eastern European states.

He said that if Russia is successful in Ukraine, they could try to invade Moldova or Georgia next.

"Now it's obvious that if the European Union is not enlarging, somebody else does, and this is not bringing more peace and more security to the continent," Janša said.

