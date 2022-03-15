Czech, Polish and Slovenian PMs visiting Zelenskyy in Kyiv

The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia have announced a surprise visit to Kyiv to meet face-to-face with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and showcase the EU's support for the country.

Tuesday's trip comes as Kyiv's mayor imposed a curfew on the capital, warning of a "difficult and dangerous moment" as Russian troops intensify bombardments.

"The purpose of the visit is to confirm the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala wrote on Facebook.

Fiala added the purpose of the visit was to present a "broad package" of support for the country. Besides Zelenskyy, who has been in contact with Western leaders since the war broke out, they will also meet with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"Europe must guarantee Ukraine's independence and ensure that it is ready to help in Ukraine's reconstruction," Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki said on Twitter.

Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczyński will also be part of the trip.

Slovenian PM Janez Janša said the visit will send the message that "every path in Ukraine is a European path," in reference to the country's application to join the bloc, which is now being reviewed by the European Commission.

Poland and Slovenia have advocated for a fast-tracked accession process for Kyiv, although that option was effectively shelved during a two-day summit in Versailles.

"For the last two years, we have been discussing large European values. Mostly a theoretical debate," Janša wrote on Twitter.

"Then, suddenly, we realised that those fundamental European values actually exist. And that they are threatened. And that Europeans are defending them. With their lives. In Ukraine."

The three representatives informed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel in the margins of the Versailles meeting, a Council spokesperson confirmed.

During that conversation, Michel recognised the need to express the EU's support for Ukraine but pointed out security risks related to the circumstances in Kyiv, Euronews understands.

Michel and von der Leyen received confirmation of the trip on Monday evening.

The Versailles summit was informal and no official conclusions were adopted, meaning the three prime ministers were not given a formal mandate by their peers of the European Council.