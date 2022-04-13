Germany approves rainbow flags on ministry buildings for LGBT events

Germany says it has authorised raising the rainbow flag at federal government buildings to mark Pride marches or global LGBT+ events.

The Interior Ministry confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that flying the rainbow flag “must be related to a concrete date".

This could include the June 28 anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall uprisings in New York that helped propel a global LGBT+ movement.

The move is intended to end discussions in Germany about unclear rules and signal acceptance of diversity.

“We are a modern and diverse country,” said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser. “It is high time that we as state institutions also show that more clearly.”

“We want discrimination against people because of their sexual identity to end in all areas of society,” she added. “We want to show solidarity with all those who still experience exclusion.”

Faeser’s decision comes as Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition -- which took office in December -- pursues an agenda of social reforms.

The German government has launched a drive to remove a ban on doctors “advertising” abortion services.

Berlin has also moved to legalise the sale of cannabis for recreational purposes and ease the path to German or dual citizenship.

Scholz's government also wants to scrap 40-year-old legislation that requires transsexual people to get a psychological assessment and a court decision before officially changing gender.