Residents in Kyiv are adapting to life in a new phase of war

With Russia's focus now primarily on the east, residents in Ukraine's capital are adapting to life in a new phase of the war.

While shops are still closed and most of the banks are still closed, some of the companies are getting back to work remotely.

Various economic reports have now outlined the damage of war to Ukrainian coffers. In its latest economic update, the World Bank predicted that Ukraine's economy will collapse by 41.5% this year.

But among the capital's residents, there's a desire to get Kyiv working again, with many residents wanting to get back their lives and to get back their jobs to contribute to the national economy.

But the shadow of war continues to loom over Kyiv, with officials warning Russia still would like to control the capital.

For the moment, Russia is focused on the east, Ukrainian and Western officials say.

Russian backed rebel forces in the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Donetsk warned they will "intensify" their military efforts in Ukraine's east. With depleting supplies of ammunition, Ukraine's army says it's preparing for a "last battle" to keep the besieged city of Mariupol under control.

The city's mayor Vadym Boychenko claims that Russian forces have killed 10,000 Ukrainian civilians in Mariupol alone.

