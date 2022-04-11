English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Real Economy
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Angola 360
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
France 2022
Here We Grow: Spain
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Partner content
Digital Garden City Nation
Discover Bulgaria
Expo 2020
Kerala Tourism
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war live: 'Next days crucial' Zelenskyy says, as defenders prepare for new Russian assault
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | April 11th – Morning
Updated: 11/04/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Russia
Ukraine war: Austria's chancellor Nehammer to be first European leader to visit Putin since invasion
Germany
In Germany, pro-Russian protesters complain of discrimination
Green News
How much plastic do you eat? It could be as much as a credit card a week
Europe News
France election: Brussels favours Macron in second round of voting, says expert
Australia
Australia's PM sets 21 May as date for federal election
Spain
Gay men in Andalucia call for acceptance and recognition in Holy Week
Ukraine
UK points to mounting Russian losses, as Boris Johnson promises more military aid for Kyiv
Vatican
Pope Francis calls for "Easter truce" in Ukraine in Palm Sunday address
France
France goes to the polls in presidential election
Pakistan
Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan ousted in no-confidence vote
Latest video
Ukraine war: Austria's chancellor Nehammer to be first European leader to visit Putin since invasion
In Germany, pro-Russian protesters complain of discrimination
How much plastic do you eat? It could be as much as a credit card a week
France election: Brussels favours Macron in second round of voting, says expert
Australia's PM sets 21 May as date for federal election
Gay men in Andalucia call for acceptance and recognition in Holy Week
UK points to mounting Russian losses, as Boris Johnson promises more military aid for Kyiv
Pope Francis calls for "Easter truce" in Ukraine in Palm Sunday address
France goes to the polls in presidential election
Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan ousted in no-confidence vote