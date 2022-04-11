Several dozen people marched Sunday from the iconic Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City to the Russian embassy to protest against the war in Ukraine.
Carrying a Ukrainian flag more than 30 meters (yards) long, they gathered in front of the embassy and lay on the ground in performance to represent the victims of the war.
Protesters sang the Ukrainian anthem and remained outside the embassy for several hours shouting slogans calling for an end to hostilities.
More No Comment
Speeding west, the Ukraine hospital train ferries patients to safety
Wet, wet, wet! - couples get a dousing at UK Wife Carrying Championshi
Not for sensitive stomachs: 'vomit vault' churns up in London
First private mission docks at International Space Station
Search in Borodyanka town near Kyiv
French artist sprays 'symbols of support' amidst Kyiv's war-ravaged streets
No Comment videos of the week
Silent protest in New York for victims of the war in Ukraine
Ursula von der Leyen meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv
Dozens killed in Kramatorsk train station after Russian rocket attack.
Woman smashes egg on Australian politician's head
Jakartans seek thrills by dining in the sky
Ukrainian military couple get married in Kyiv
UN humanitarian chief says Bucha investigations are the 'next step'
Ukrainians living in Greece mobilise to support Kyiv