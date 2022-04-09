Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he wants to ensure an attack on civilians at Kramatorsk train station, which left more than 50 people dead and 100 others injured, is investigated along with other "Russian war crimes" by a future international tribunal.

In his latest video address, Zelenskyy became visibly angry when he talked about Friday's rocket strike which hit the train station in eastern Ukraine as hundreds of people were waiting to board trains and leave the area ahead of an expected increase in Russian military activity.

“Like the massacres in Bucha, like many other Russian war crimes, the missile attack on Kramatorsk should be one of the charges at the tribunal that must be held,” Zelenskyy said.

The president told Ukrainians that great efforts would be taken “to establish every minute of who did what,” so that those behind the attack would be held responsible.

Zelenskyy said he spoke with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Friday and urged the EU to impose a full embargo on Russian oil and gas.

“It is energy exports that provide the lion’s share of Russia’s income and allow the Russian leadership to believe in their impunity,” Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine has 'intercepted evidence of Russian war crimes'

In an interview on American television, President Zelenskyy said his country’s security service has intercepted communications of Russian troops that provide evidence of war crimes.

“There are soldiers talking with their parents about what they stole and who they abducted. There are recordings of prisoners of war who admitted killing people,” Zelenskyy said in an excerpt of an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” that aired Friday.

“There are pilots in prison who had maps with civilian targets to bomb. There are also investigations being conducted based on the remains of the dead,” he said in a translation provided by CBS.

Zelenskyy said “everyone who made a decision, who issued an order, who fulfilled an order” is guilty of a war crime.

Asked whether he held Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible, he said: “I do believe that he’s one of them.”