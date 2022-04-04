Evidence is mounting of atrocities committed by Russian troops against civilians as Vladimir Putin's forces retreated from the Kyiv region, bringing a global outcry.

Moscow is concentrating its war effort on the east and south of the country.

Thousands have died since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Russian bombardments have left widespread devastation, forcing millions to flee their homes, creating Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War II.

The invasion has caused political and economic shockwaves around the world, deepening the rupture between Moscow and the West.

Watch our TV coverage in the video player above, and follow the latest updates in our live blog below:

06:41 Monday's key points: World leaders have condemned mounting evidence of Russian atrocities against civilians amid the withdrawal from the outskirts of Kyiv. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the images show "a brutality against civilians we haven’t seen in Europe for decades".

amid the withdrawal from the outskirts of Kyiv. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the images show "a brutality against civilians we haven’t seen in Europe for decades". Ukraine’s prosecutor-general says the bodies of 410 civilians have been removed from Kyiv-area towns that were recently retaken from Russian troops.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appeared in a video at the Grammy Awards asking for support in telling the story of Ukraine's invasion by Russia.

In another video the Ukrainian president also slammed former German and French leaders Angela Merkel and Nicolas Sarkozy for their "policy of concessions to Russia".

The Ukrainian military says that its forces have retaken some towns in the Chernihiv region and that humanitarian aid is being delivered.

The governor of the Kharkiv region says Russian troops fired on a convoy of buses that was trying to evacuate patients from a hospital heavily damaged in shelling.

Germany's defence minister says European officials should talk about halting gas supplies from Russia in light of the alleged attacks on civilians. Lithuania says it is the first EU nation to cut itself off entirely from gas imports from Russia .

. Hungary's newly re-elected leader Viktor Orban, who has refused arms shipments to Ukraine across Hungarian territory, used his victory speech to attack not Moscow, but Brussels and Zelenskyy. 07:30 EU should talk about stopping Russian gas supplies — German minister Germany's defence minister says European officials should talk about halting gas supplies from Russia in light of the alleged attacks on civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. Christine Lambrecht said Sunday night on German public broadcaster ARD that “there must be a reaction. Such crimes must not go unanswered.” So far, Germany and several other European governments have shied away from an immediate boycott of Russian natural gas over fears of the impact it would have on their economies. Europe gets 40% of its gas and 25% of its oil from Russia, and since the war, has scrambled to set out proposals to reduce its dependency. Russia is just as reliant on Europe, with oil and gas its dominant sector and paying for government operations. Estimates of the impact of a gas boycott or embargo on Europe vary but most involve a substantial loss of economic output. Lithuania says it has cut itself off entirely of gas imports from Russia and that it’s the first of the European Union’s 27 nations using Russian gas to break its energy dependence upon Moscow. (with AP) 07:27 Ukraine says 400 civilian bodies removed, local mayor 'executed' Ukraine’s prosecutor-general says the bodies of 410 civilians have been removed from Kyiv-area towns that were recently retaken from Russian troops. Iryna Venediktova says on Facebook that the bodies were recovered Friday, Saturday and Sunday. She says 140 of them have undergone examination by prosecutors and other specialists. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk says the mayor of the village of Motyzhyn in the Kyiv region was murdered while being held by Russian forces. Vereshchuk adds that there are 11 mayors and community heads in Russian captivity across Ukraine. This claim was backed up by residents in the town, who said the mayor was killed in an execution-style slaying along with her husband and son. Another resident of the town 50 kilometres west of Kyiv told the The Associated Press on Sunday that Russian troops targeted local officials in a bid to win them over and killed them if they did not collaborate. That man, Oleg, declined to give his full name for security reasons. The mayor, Olga Sukhenko, and her family were shot and thrown into a pit in a forest behind a plot of land with three houses where Russian forces had slept. A fourth body was not yet identified. The mayor and her family had been reported by others as kidnapped by Russians on March 23 and taken in an unknown direction. (AP) 07:23 Zelenskyy blasts Merkel and Sarkozy for 'policy of concessions to Russia' Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday called the Russian military "killers, executioners, rapists, marauders who call themselves an army", as more reports emerged of violence allegedly committed by Russian forces in Bucha. Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered in the city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area. As images of the bodies - of people whom residents said were killed indiscriminately - began to emerge from Bucha, a slew of European leaders condemned the atrocities and called for tougher sanctions against Moscow. In a video statement, the Ukrainian president invited Angela Merkel and Nicolas Sarkozy, the former Chancellor of Germany and the former President of France, to visit Bucha and "see what the policy of concessions to Russia has led to in 14 years". Zelenskyy singled out the two former leaders over NATO's "refusal" to accept Ukraine into the military alliance in 2008. "They thought that by refusing Ukraine, they could appease Russia," he said. "Fourteen years after that miscalculation, Ukraine survived a revolution and eight years of war in the Donbas. And now we are fighting for survival in the most terrible war in Europe in all the times since World War II." "I invite Merkel and Sarkozy to visit Bucha and see what the policy of concessions to Russia has led to in 14 years. To see with your own eyes the tortured Ukrainians and Ukrainian women." (with AP) 07:16 Russia refocusing offensive in Donbas region — UK intelligence The latest British military intelligence assessment says Russian forces are "continuing to consolidate and reorganise" as they focus on the eastern Donbas region. It adds that troops including Wagner mercenaries are being moved into the area. 07:12 NATO chief: 'Brutality against civilians not seen in Europe for decades' NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the graphic images coming out of Bucha, Ukraine, after Russian troops withdrew show “a brutality against civilians we haven’t seen in Europe for decades.’’ He tells CNN’s “State of the Union” that “it’s absolutely unacceptable that civilians are targeted and killed” and that it’s Russian President Vladimir Putin’s responsibility to stop the war. Stoltenberg says it’s “extremely important” that the International Criminal Court has opened an investigation into potential war crimes in Ukraine and that those responsible are held to account. His comments echoed those by other European leaders, who condemned alleged war crimes and civilian killings by Russian forces in Ukrainian towns including Bucha near Kyiv, the capital. (AP) 07:09 Ukraine's leader asks help in Grammys video Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appeared in a video at the Grammy Awards asking for support in telling the story of Ukraine's invasion by Russia. During the pre-recorded message that aired on the show Sunday night, he spoke in English, likening the attack to a deadly silence threatening to extinguish the dreams and lives of the Ukrainian people, including children. In his words: “Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can’t hear them. But the music will break through anyway.” The Recording Academy, with its partner Global Citizen, prior to the ceremony highlighted a social media campaign called “Stand Up For Ukraine” to raise money and humanitarian support. Zelenskyy told the audience: “Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today to tell our story. Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on TV, support us in any way you can any, but not silence. And then peace will come to all our cities." Following Zelenskyy’s message, John Legend performed his song “Free” with Ukrainian musicians Siuzanna Iglidan and Mika Newton and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk as images from the war were shown on screens behind them. (AP) 07:06 European leaders condemn 'horrifying' images and call for accountability European leaders have condemned the growing evidence of Russian attacks on civilians on the outskirts of Kyiv, as images emerged of bodies in the streets, some with their hands behind their backs. Leaders in France, Germany, Italy, Greece, Czech Republic and Poland expressed outrage at the images. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala called the images ”horrifying” and says Russia has been committing war crimes. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says international organizations should be given access to the areas to independently document the atrocities. French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says his country will work with Ukrainian authorities and the International Criminal Court “to ensure these acts don’t go unpunished.” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Russia’s attack on civilians was "yet more evidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his army are committing war crimes in Ukraine". Johnson called the attacks in the towns of Irpin and Bucha “despicable” and says he “will do everything in my power to starve Putin’s war machine.” Johnson added that the U.K. will step up its sanctions and military support for Ukraine, but did not provide details. (with AP) 07:00 Good morning, this is Alasdair Sandford bringing you Monday's latest updates from the war in Ukraine.

For a summary of Sunday's developments, click here.