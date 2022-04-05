Russia's war in Ukraine is taking on a new dimension with growing evidence of human rights atrocities by Vladimir Putin's troops, accused of killing civilians in cold blood as they retreated from the Kyiv region.

Moves are afoot to investigate war crimes but there are fears that similar massacres could occur, given Russia's failure to gain control of the country or even any key cities following its invasion on February 24.

Moscow is now concentrating its offensive on eastern and southern Ukraine. Thousands have been killed so far and Russian bombardments have caused widespread devastation. Millions have fled their homes, creating Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War II.

The war has deepened the rupture between Russia and the West, which is considering more economic sanctions against Moscow.

07:55 Tuesday's key points: Satellite photographs released on Monday appear to rebut Russian assertions that dead bodies in civilian clothing found in Bucha had appeared there after Russian forces retreated from the devastated Ukrainian town.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who visited Bucha on Monday, will speak to the UN Security Council for the first time on Tuesday at a meeting certain to focus on what appear to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine by Russian troops.

Moscow has claimed the scenes were faked and says it will present evidence to the UN Security Council.

Zelenskyy's spokesperson told Euronews there are fears that similar massacres could occur elsewhere as Russian troops retreat towards Belarus. Ukrainian prosecutor-general has said a “similar humanitarian situation” to Bucha exists in other areas where Russian forces recently left, such as around the northern cities of Sumy and Chernihiv.

EU and UK leaders have promised further sanctions against Moscow in the wake of mounting evidence of Russian atrocities against civilians amid the withdrawal from the outskirts of Kyiv.

US President Joe Biden has called for a "war crimes trial" in light of the allegations.

Ukraine's latest daily military report suggests Russian forces are preparing for a major attack in eastern Ukraine.

Germany, France and Lithuania all took action on Monday to expel Russian diplomats.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk says more than 1,550 civilians were evacuated on Monday from the besieged port of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine. 07:10 Satellite photos undermine Russian denials of atrocities Satellite images released by Maxar Technologies on April 4, 2022 show views of streets in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv in Ukraine. The photos taken on March 31 seem to show bodies lying in the streets, before Russian forces retreated from the devastated Ukrainian town. They give the lie to Russian assertions that dead bodies in civilian clothing found in Bucha had appeared there afterwards. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the images contained “signs of video forgery and various fakes”. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed the scenes outside Kyiv as a “stage-managed anti-Russian provocation,” prompting one Ukrainian MP to accuse him of lying. Pro-Kremlin media have claimed that Russian troops left days before the bodies were documented. But on April 1 Zvezda TV reported that Russian marines were still carrying out operations in areas including Bucha. On the same day, a Kyiv regional authority report listed the town as among the most dangerous areas due to the presence of Russian forces. A Ukrainian military report on March 31 said Bucha was still under Russian control. Independent journalists have seen, filmed and photographed the bodies found in Bucha and elsewhere, some in areas occupied by Russian forces only hours before. On Monday Associated Press journalists in Bucha counted dozens of corpses in civilian clothes and apparently without weapons, many shot at close range, and some with their hands bound or their flesh burned. (with AFP, AP) This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies on April 4, 2022 shows a view of Yablonska Street in Bucha, Ukraine, on March 31, 2022. This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies on April 4, 2022 shows destroyed homes and vehicles on Vokzalna Street in Bucha, Ukraine, on March 31, 2022. 09:16 'We failed' on Russia policy, admits Germany's president Germany’s president is admitting mistakes in policy toward Russia in his previous job as foreign minister. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier served twice as ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel’s foreign minister, most recently from 2013 to 2017, and before that as ex-Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder’s chief of staff. In that time, Germany pursued dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and cultivated close energy ties. Steinmeier told ZDF television Tuesday that “we failed on many points,” including efforts to encourage Russia toward democracy and respecting human rights. The president conceded that “there were different assessments” of Russia among European countries. He added: “It is true that we should have taken the warnings of our eastern European partners more seriously, particularly regarding the time after 2014” and the building of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Sticking to that project was a mistake that cost Germany “a lot of credit and credibility” in eastern Europe, he said. Chancellor Olaf Scholz suspended the pipeline in the week Russia invaded Ukraine. However, former Chancellor Angela Merkel defended her refusal in 2008 to initiate the process of admitting Ukraine to NATO in response to criticism from current President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Merkel, who left politics at the end of 2021, said in a short statement published by her spokesperson that she "assumes her decisions from the 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest". In a video statement on Sunday night, the Ukrainian president singled out Merkel and former French President Nicolas Sarkozy over NATO's "refusal" to accept Ukraine into the military alliance. He said he invited both of them to visit Bucha and "see what the policy of concessions to Russia has led to in 14 years". (Euronews with AP, AFP) 08:20 What does Russia say about the Bucha atrocities? Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday described the evidence of civilian bodies discovered in the town as a “stage-managed anti-Russian provocation”. He charged that the mayor of Bucha made no mention of atrocities against civilians a day after Russian troops left Bucha, but two days later scores of bodies were photographed scattered in the streets. But satellite photos appear to show that the bodies were visible before the Russian departure. Moscow claims they left on March 30 but there is evidence to show there was still a Russian presence as late as April 1 (see separate post). On Monday Ukrainian lawmaker Lesia Vasylenko accused Lavrov of lying. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the images contained “signs of video forgery and various fakes”, without producing any evidence. Russia’s UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, accused Ukraine and the West on Monday of “a false flag attempt” to blame Russian troops for atrocities in Bucha that he charged were committed by Ukrainian nationalists. He called video of bodies lying in the streets “a crude forgery,” and insisted that during the time that Bucha was under Russian control, “not a single local person has suffered from any violent action”. At a news conference, the Russian ambassador showed brief video footage of the smiling mayor of Bucha on March 31 calling the withdrawal of Russian forces a victory of the Ukrainian army and never mentioning “any mass atrocities, dead bodies, killings, graves or anything like that.” He also showed footage from Ukrainian television on April 2 showing Ukrainian soldiers entering Bucha, with “no dead bodies in the streets.” He said Russia would present further "factual evidence” to the Security Council on Tuesday. Russia has a long history of outright denial in the face of accusations of improper conduct, whatever the evidence. (Euronews with AP) 08:06 07:56 Zelenskyy addresses Romanian parliament Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Romania’s parliament Monday evening in a video call in which the leader said had Ukraine not defended itself, Russia would have carried out atrocities like that of Bucha “all over Ukraine.” Zelenskyy, who visited the town of Bucha on Monday to see the alleged crimes of Russia’s forces against Ukrainian civilians, shared grim video footage during his address that showed areas strewn with dead bodies. The Bucha killings — which Zelenskyy labeled a “genocide” — have become the center of worldwide outrage against Russia. “The military tortured people and we have every reason to believe that there are many more people killed,” Zelenskyy said. “Much more than we know now.” The Ukrainian leader also called for tougher sanctions, saying “Russia must be deprived of all resources, primarily economic” and said that the fate of the region will be decided by the outcome of the war in Ukraine. Before the Ukrainian leader’s address, the president of Romania’s Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, said the last few days “have shown us horrible images that have overwhelmed and revolted us all.” “I support a speedy investigation by the International Criminal Court,” Ciolacu said. (AP) 07:51 Over 1,500 evacuated from Mariupol on Monday — Ukraine deputy PM Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk says more than 1,550 civilians were evacuated on Monday from the besieged port of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine. Vereshchuk said a total of 2,405 people were evacuated along a humanitarian corridor route running from Mariupol to the Ukraine-held city of Zaporizhzhia, with 1,553 of those coming from Mariupol itself and the rest from other locations in the heavily contested area. She said the people used the dwindling number of private vehicles left in the area to get out of Mariupol and that a convoy of seven buses sent to help remained unable to enter the city to collect people. Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov, is a key Russian military objective that has faced horrific bombardment. Vereshchuk added that 971 other people were evacuated from five locations in the eastern Luhansk region, where Russia is now focusing much of its military efforts. She accused Russia of “systematically breaching” a local cease-fire planned to facilitate evacuations there. (AP) 07:49 Russia vows to respond in kind over diplomatic expulsions Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev says the country feels no impact from the expulsion of its diplomats by various European countries, and indicates Russia will respond in kind. Medvedev was Russia's president from 2008 through 2012 and is now deputy chairman of the security council under President Vladimir Putin. Writing on the messaging app Telegram, Medvedev says that “everyone knows the response: it will be symmetrical and destructive for bilateral relations.” His comments came after Germany expelled 40 Russian diplomats Monday and Lithuania expelled the Russian ambassador and said it would recall its envoy in Moscow. France on Monday also announced it will expel “numerous” Russian diplomats. (AP) 07:36 Ukraine prosecutor-general fears civilian catastrophe in Sumy, Chernihiv and Borodyanka Ukrainian prosecutor-general Iryna Venediktova told Ukrainian TV on Monday that a “similar humanitarian situation” to Bucha exists in other parts of the country where Russian forces recently left, such as the areas around the northern cities of Sumy and Chernihiv. Ukrainian authorities said the bodies of at least 410 civilians have been found in areas outside the Ukrainian capital, including Bucha, after last week’s withdrawal of Russian troops, many with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture. She also said the situation in Borodyanka, which is further from Kyiv and was also held by Russian forces until recently, may be even worse. Venediktova didn’t specify what exactly had happened in Borodyanka but said “the worst situation in terms of the victims” is there. 07:33 Fears of further Russian massacres of civilians President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Bucha on Monday and denounced the murder of civilians. "In the houses, in the apartments...many corpses remain", Sergii Nykyforov, Ukraine's presidential spokesperson told Euronews after his visit with the president to the liberated town. There are also fears that, as Russian troops retreat towards the Belarus border, similar massacres could occur in other towns on the way. "There are some other towns and cities that are further from Kyiv to the north and we are afraid that there, we'll find something similar", Nykyforov said.

