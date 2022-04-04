Firefighters in Odesa kept working on Monday to extinguish the blaze at Ukrainian facilities hit during the weekend.

More than 24 hours after the attack, the black cloud of smoke was still seen from different points of the city.

Russian forces launched missiles on targets in the Black Sea port in southern Ukraine on Sunday.

Ukrainian officials said the country's air defence shot down some missiles before they hit the city, and that there were no casualties.

Meanwhile, residents of Odesa have signed up for daily training in basic military skills and tactics to prepare for a Russian advance. More than 3,000 people — almost half of them women — have passed through since the beginning of March.

