Live: Ukraine says civilians deliberately killed in Kyiv suburb
The extent of the devastation in the suburbs of Ukraine's capital Kyiv has been revealed as Russian forces retreat in the north of Ukraine.
Images showed burned-out tanks and bodies lining streets in the town of Bucha outside the capital, with Ukrainian officials denouncing a "deliberate massacre".
Millions of people are internally displaced or have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on 24 February. Officials now say Russia could focus its effort in the south and east of the country as it retreats in the north.
Here are the latest updates on the war in Ukraine:
- Ukrainian officials have said that Russians deliberately targeted civilians in Bucha as images surfaced of bodies lining streets and devastation.
- Explosions were heard in Odesa and black smoke rose above the port city.
- Russians have retreated in areas of the north around the Ukrainian capital but could now refocus their efforts on the east, officials say.
- EU Council President Charles Michel said he was "shocked" by images of "atrocities" in the suburbs of Kyiv and said there would be further EU sanctions.
- The Kremlin has condemned Western sanctions as "beyond reason".
57 bodies found in mass grave in Boucha outside of Kyiv
The bodies of 57 people were found in a mass grave in Boucha, a small city outside capital city Kyiv that was retaken by Ukrainian forces this week, local relief chief Serhii Kaplychny told AFP on Sunday.
A dozen corpses were visible, some only partially buried, AFP reported.
"Here, in this long grave, 57 people are buried," said Mr Kaplychnyi, who organised the recovery of the bodies.
(AFP)
UK foreign secretary 'appalled by atrocities' in Bucha, says attacks against civilians should be 'investigated as war crimes'
UK foreign secretary Liz Truss said in a statement that there was increasing evidence of "appalling acts" by Russian forces in Bucha and Irpin, both suburbs of Kyiv.
"Their indiscriminate attacks against innocent civilians during Russia’s illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine must be investigated as war crimes," Truss said.
"We will not allow Russia to cover up their involvement in these atrocities through cynical disinformation and will ensure that the reality of Russia’s actions are brought to light."
She said that the UK was working with others to collect evidence and support the International Criminal Court in its war crimes investigation.
EU Council President Charles Michel says there will be further EU sanctions after the killings near Kyiv
EU Council President Charles Michel tweeted that he was "shocked" by the images of "atrocities committed by the Russian army" in the suburbs of Kyiv.
"EU is assisting Ukraine & NGOs in gathering of necessary evidence for pursuit in international courts," Michel tweeted, adding that there would be further sanctions.
Zelenskyy calls out Orban ahead of Hungarian elections
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy devoted a good part of his late-night address to his nation to call out Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for his support of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as Hungarians prepared to vote in an election Sunday.
Zelenskyy depicted the Hungarian leader as out of touch with the rest of Europe, which has united to condemn Putin, support sanctions against Russia and send aid including weapons to Ukraine.
“He is virtually the only one in Europe to openly support Mr Putin,” Zelenskyy said.
Zelenskyy noted the Hungarian people support the Ukrainian people, and distinguished between Hungarians and what he called “official Budapest.”
“The whole of Europe is trying to stop the war, to restore peace. Then why is official Budapest opposed to the whole of Europe, to all civilized countries?” Zelenskyy asked.
(AP)
Kremlin says Western sanctions 'beyond reason'
The Kremlin says that by imposing sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin the West has demonstrated it has abandoned its sense of reason.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in televised remarks on Sunday that the sanctions against Putin were going “beyond the edge of reason,” adding that they showed that the West is “capable of any stupidities.”
Peskov added that Putin’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is “hypothetically possible” once negotiators from the two countries prepared a draft agreement to be discussed.
Ukrainian officials say civilians killed 'deliberately' in suburbs of Kyiv
Ukrainian officials have said that civilians have been found killed in the suburbs of Kyiv, including on the streets of Bucha and in Irpin and Hostomel.
Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said some people were shot in the head and had their hands bound, and some bodies showed signs of torture, rape and burning.
Associated Press journalists in Bucha, a small city northwest of Kyiv, saw the bodies of at least nine people in civilian clothes who appeared to have been killed at close range. At least two had their hands tied behind their backs. The AP also saw two bodies wrapped in plastic, bound with tape and thrown into a ditch.
The capital city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said civilians were “shot with joined hands” and told the German newspaper Bild that “what happened in Bucha and other suburbs of Kyiv can only be described as genocide.”
Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign affairs minister, described the images from Bucha as a "massacre" and called it "deliberate". He called for further sanctions on Russia and an embargo on Russian oil and gas.
(with AP)
Explosions heard in Odesa as Russia appears to shift focus south and east
Two loud explosions were overheard in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa on Sunday with black smoke seen rising from an industrial area.
"Odesa was attacked from the air. Some missiles were shot down by air defence," the city council said in a brief statement on the Telegram messaging app.
It said fires were reported in some areas but gave no indication what was hit in the attack.