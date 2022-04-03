Live: Ukraine says civilians deliberately killed in Kyiv suburb

The extent of the devastation in the suburbs of Ukraine's capital Kyiv has been revealed as Russian forces retreat in the north of Ukraine.

Images showed burned-out tanks and bodies lining streets in the town of Bucha outside the capital, with Ukrainian officials denouncing a "deliberate massacre".

Millions of people are internally displaced or have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on 24 February. Officials now say Russia could focus its effort in the south and east of the country as it retreats in the north.