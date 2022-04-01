Prince Andrew and former wife named in UK embezzlement court case

Prince Andrew is facing fresh controversy in the United Kingdom after being named in a UK fraud dispute.

The Duke of York and his former wife Sarah Ferguson have been cited in a case at London's High Court between an elderly Turkish woman and a businessman.

A London-based former banker has been accused of embezzling around £40 million (€47 million) in the woman's assets outside of Turkey.

He had allegedly been entrusted to invest the money abroad, while the woman's husband was imprisoned in Turkey.

But the funds were allegedly used for "unconnected purposes" including a "significant sum" paid to Prince Andrew. The businessman has denied the allegations.

The British Royal's spokesperson has declined to comment on the case, citing the ongoing proceedings. Court documents reveal the money had been repaid by Andrew and there is no indication of any wrongdoing.

Prince Andrew only recently returned to the public eye after reaching an out-of-court settlement with American Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual assault.

The Queen's second son was seen accompanying his mother during a Service of Thanksgiving for his father Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Andrew has been stripped of any official role in January and can no longer use his title of Royal Highness.