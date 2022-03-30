In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, people have been living in the metro for a month due to shellings.
The buildings are destroyed and the streets deserted by the inhabitants. Enemy drones fly over the area - the Russian forces are less than three kilometres away.
The inhabitants of this Kharkiv neighbourhood have been living underground in the Ukrainian metro for a month. They have not managed to flee the city.
Among the people trapped underground are women, children and old people. "Sometimes I go out for a few minutes, but it's safer here," says a woman who has set up a bedroom with her husband.
Those who arrived at the beginning of the war live in underground trains. Long queues form as a local humanitarian association distributes meals.
More No Comment
Tsuyoshi Shinjo makes grand entrance aboard hoverbike
Aftermath of Brovary bombing
Monkeys near Florida airport delight visitors
Football: Poland fans react to World Cup qualification
Shanghai experiences its second day of lockdown
El Salvador prisoners dragged out of cells amid spike in gang violence
Royals gather to honorPrince Philip at memorial
Deadly rockslides in Oman
Emotional reunions as people who have fled Irpin arrive in Kyiv
Masked dancers mark Hindu festival in Nepal
Mariupol, Ukraine's city most affected by the war
Ukrainian refugees continue entering Poland
Lyon exhibition on 'Hyperrealism' opens to naturists for an evening
Shanghai locks down to curb Covid-19 outbreak
Corsica: Tense rally near riot police barracks