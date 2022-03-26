Latest news bulletin | March 26th – Morning

English
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war: Kyiv asks ICRC to obtain names of Mariupol residents deported to Russia
Updated: 26/03/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Travel News
How is the Ukraine invasion shutting down tourism in Turkey and Cuba?
no comment
No Comment videos of the week
Ukraine
Ukraine war: Kyiv asks ICRC to obtain names of Mariupol residents deported to Russia
Belgium
Tensions surface over energy prices as EU summit draws to a close
Ukraine
'It looked like hell': Mariupol escapees describe horror in Ukraine's besieged city
Ukraine
'Some children can't communicate': Ukrainian families seek calm after fleeing conflict
state of the union
Europe's week: Ukraine remains in focus as Brussels hosts multiple summits
Georgia
Georgians suffer fallout from Western sanctions imposed on Russia over Ukraine
Europe News
EU leaders rebuff Spain's pleas for market reform to curb electricity prices
See
Germany's leading deaf actor, Anne Zander, on CODA, inclusivity and her new film
