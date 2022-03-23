Ukraine war live: Russia seizes humanitarian convoy, Ukrainian leaders sayComments
The war in Ukraine rages on after the invasion was launched by Moscow on 24 February.
Fighting has forced more than ten million Ukrainians to flee their homes and more than 3.5 million to flee the country, with thousands of people killed or wounded and widespread damage in the wake of shelling and aerial bombardments.
Follow our live updates below.
Latest updates:
The United Nations will consider three resolutions on the Ukrainian humanitarian crisis.
Russia seized a humanitarian convoy on route to the port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian leaders claimed.
Kremlin spokesman Peskov says Putin hasn't 'yet' achieved military goals and refused to rule out Russia using nuclear weapons.
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said the war in Ukraine was "morally unacceptable, politically indefensible and militarily nonsensical."
French President Emmanuel Macron held a one-hour phone call with Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, but could not reach an agreement on a ceasefire in Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Italian MPs on Tuesday the death of 117 children so far in the war is 'the price of procrastination' over Russia.
Zelenskyy condemns 'inhuman conditions' in the city of Mariupol
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the "inhuman conditions" in the city of Mariupol, adding that the government was still working to establish humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from the port city.
Mariupol has been devastated by constant shelling, officials and witnesses have said, of the southern port city that is a strategic target for Russia.
Zelenskyy said that around 100,000 people were still trapped in the city.
China against excluding Russia from the G20
China has said it is against excluding Russia from the next G20 summit after the US and its Western allies were reportedly analysing removing them as a possibility.
"Russia is an important member country (of the G20), no member has the right to expel another country," Chinese diplomatic spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters.
(AFP)
Nine humanitarian corridors agreed with Russia, Ukrainian official says
Nine humanitarian corridors have been agreed upon with Russia, according to Ukrainian Deputy PM Iryna Vereschuk.
Civilians in the besieged port city of Mariupol, however, would need to make it to Berdyansk, a city more than 80 kilometres away, where 24 buses are waiting to evacuate people, she said.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address French parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the French parliament on Wednesday as he urges western countries to impose tougher sanctions on Russia.
Zelenskyy addressed the Italian parliament just one day ago and will also address the Japanese parliament on Wednesday.
Zelenskyy will speak to France's senate and national assembly at 3:00 pm CET.
Russian forces attempt to 'envelop Ukrainian forces' in east, UK defence intelligence says
Russian forces are attempting to "envelop Ukrainian forces" in the east of the country by advancing from Kharkiv in the north and Mariupol in the south, the UK's defence ministry said in an intelligence update.
They added that Russian forces were likely reorganising before "resuming large-scale offensive operations."
The Russians are "still attempting to circumvent Mykolaiv" in an effort to head west towards Odesa, the defence intelligence update said.
Biden expected to impose further sanctions on Russia
US President Joe Biden will impose further sanctions on Russia, his national security adviser said ahead of a trip to Brussels and Poland.
Biden will take part in a NATO meeting and European Council summit while in Brussels on Thursday.
“He will join our partners in imposing further sanctions on Russia and tightening the existing sanctions to crack down on evasion and to ensure robust enforcement,” said White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.
Kremlin spokesman Peskov says Putin hasn't 'yet' achieved military goals
When asked what Russia has achieved in Ukraine, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin "hasn’t achieved yet" in an interview with CNN.
Peskov said that the war in Ukraine was a "serious operation" and claimed that Russia was only attacking military infrastructure. He said that Putin’s main goals were to “get rid of the military potential of Ukraine” and “ensure that Ukraine changes from an anti-Russian centre to a neutral country.”
He refused to rule out that Russia would consider using nuclear weapons.
Russians destroy laboratory at Chernobyl, Ukrainian agency says
Russian military forces have destroyed a new laboratory at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant that among other things works to improve management of radioactive waste, the Ukrainian state agency responsible for the Chernobyl exclusion zone said on Tuesday.
The Russian military seized the decommissioned plant at the beginning of the war. The exclusion zone is the contaminated area around the plant, site of the world’s worst nuclear meltdown in 1986.
The state agency said the laboratory, built at a cost of 6 million euros with support from the European Commission, opened in 2015.
The laboratory contained “highly active samples and samples of radionuclides that are now in the hands of the enemy, which we hope will harm itself and not the civilized world,” the agency said in its statement.
(AP)
UN faces 3 resolutions on Ukraine humanitarian crisis
The UN will consider three resolutions on Wednesday on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
Russia decided to call a vote on its Security Council resolution that makes no mention of its attack in the country.
The General Assembly is scheduled to start considering two rival resolutions Wednesday morning: one supported by Ukraine and Western nations that makes clear Russia is responsible for the escalating humanitarian crisis and the other sponsored by South Africa that doesn't mention Russia.
(AP)