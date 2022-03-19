Five historic tombs have been discovered in the Saqqara region, west of Cairo, that are the burial places of leading figures from more than 4,600 years ago.

Saqqara is part of the Memphis cemetery named after the god Sekker from the Old Kingdom.

While some tombs are for major statesmen, one belongs to the wife of a man named ‘Yart’ and another, a rectangular well six metres underground, is for a woman called "Betty".

There have been many archeological discoveries in Saqqara over the past year including hundreds of coloured tombs containing well-preserved mummies of senior figures from the 26th Dynasty.