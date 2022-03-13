Bus with Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy, killing one passenger

A passenger was killed after a bus transporting some 50 refugees from Ukraine overturned on a major highway in the north of Italy on Sunday morning.

Italian state radio Rai said several people were injured, but no one was seriously hurt.

So far, 35,000 refugees have fled the war in Ukraine to Italy, most of them through the country's north-eastern border with Slovenia.

The accident happened on the A14 near the town of Forlì in the Emilia-Romagna region.

Italy's interior ministry said all remaining passengers have been safely evacuated from the site and will resume their journey to the Adriatic port city of Pescara after receiving assistance at the local police station.

The bus landed on its side on a grassy slope next to the highway in front of a field. Two cranes were used to set the vehicle upright before it was removed.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined, but the accident is under investigation. Italian Highway Police official Adrea Biagioli told the public broadcaster that the driver may have fallen asleep and that there were no skid marks on the road.