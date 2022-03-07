Lorry rams into gates of Russian embassy in Ireland, driver arrested

A man has been arrested after a lorry deliberately backed into the gates of the Russian embassy in Dublin.

Irish police confirmed that the vehicle had rammed into the building's perimeter early Monday afternoon.

"A man has been arrested and [...] is currently in custody while the investigation is ongoing," a statement read.

Images on social media showed a large vehicle bearing the logo of a company providing religious products, reversing into the gate of the embassy and breaking the doors. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, protesters have regularly gathered outside the Russian embassy in the south of the Irish capital.

On Friday, one of the protesters, a Catholic priest, threw red paint on the embassy's doors while being interviewed on national radio.

The Russian ambassador to Ireland, Yury Filatov, had earlier condemned the "very aggressive" nature of the protesters.

On Monday, the Russian embassy has accused Irish police officers were standing "idle" while the lorry drove into the embassy gates.

"We strongly condemn this criminal act of insanity directed against [a] peaceful diplomatic mission," a statement on Twitter read.

"The incident is cause for extreme concern. We believe that no people of sound mind could support such senseless and barbaric actions."

The embassy added that it had taken additional measures to protect its diplomatic mission in Ireland.