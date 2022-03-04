After moving to Lviv, foreign embassies become busy evacuating expats

Since the bombings started in Kyiv a week ago, many foreign embassies have withdrawn to the city of Lviv, in western Ukraine.

For days, embassies there have been organising evacuations and repatriations of their citizens from the capital back to their native lands via the city.

The Brazilian embassy is just one example of this. Ambassador Norton de Andrade Mello Rapesta is actively helping with the repatriations. He supervises then heads the convoy into Poland before going back to Lviv.

He was working on getting 16 people out while more would follow, Rapesta told Euronews.

Diplomats, international organisations, refugees and journalists have also flooded into Lviv, some 80 kilometres from the Polish border.

Until recently, the city has been considered a safe haven for people fleeing the conflict.

However, air strike alerts there are becoming increasingly frequent there. There was one on Wednesday and six the day before. The alerts don't last long, but the sirens give people the feeling that no place in the country is safe anymore.

In stark contrast to those using the road from Kyiv to Lviv to leave the country, many humanitarian convoys are going in the other direction to deliver aid to the capital bracing for further Russian attacks.