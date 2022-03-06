Ukrainian soldiers tie the knot at checkpoint on the outskirts of Kyiv

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, attended the wedding ceremony of two Ukrainian soldiers on Sunday, 6 March.
Lesya and Valeri tied the knot at a checkpoint at one of the entrances to the city as the Russian invasion entered its 11th day.
“They have been living in a civil marriage for a long time, and now they have decided to get married,” Klitschko said on social media.
No Comment
