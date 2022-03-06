The train station in the Ukrainian city of Lviv has become a focal point for the flow of refugees escaping the fighting.

The number of people at the Central Railway Station in Lviv, in western Ukraine, is absolutely incredible. There are hundreds coming every day from different parts of the country under attack — Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Kherson — everywhere where there are bombings and raids from the Russian troops.

People queue to take so-called evacuation trains that will take them to neighbouring countries in particular to Poland.

More than 1.5 million Ukrainians have sought refuge in neighbouring countries since the beginning of Russia's invasion on February 24, with Poland welcoming 964,000 of them.

Lviv is also a hub for humanitarian aid to refugees. In the past two days, some 2,500 tons of aid have arrived from all over the world to be dispatched to various regions.

Meanwhile, people waiting for a train are being taken in by local residents or staying in hotels for free. The trains are free as well.