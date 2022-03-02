More than 874,000 Ukrainians fled to neighbouring countries during the first week of Russia's invasion of their country, according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

Ukraine's neighbouring countries, for the most part European Union member states, opened their border to Ukrainian citizens on 24 February as Russia launched its military attack.

Of the 874,026 Ukrainians that sought refuge in other countries between 24 February and 1 March, more than half went to Poland with Hungary and Moldova the second and third choices.

Overall, EU member states welcomed at least 681,870 Ukrainian refugees — a further 69,600 Ukrainians sought refuge in "other European countries" which the UNHCR does not name.

More than 42,000 Ukrainians have meanwhile crossed the border into Russia during the first week of the invasion. These come on top of the 96,000 people who evacuated separatist-held areas in eastern Ukraine in the days leading to the assault.

Russia alleges that it sent in troops into Ukraine to protect people in separatist-held areas in the east.

But it also moved troops and equipment into Ukraine from the south, through Crimea, and from the north, through Belarus, shelling cities including Kharkiv, Kherson, Lviv and capital Kyiv.