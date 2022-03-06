Ukraine invasion: Anti-war demonstrations take place across Europe

Demonstrators marched throughout European cities on Sunday to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Thousands of people took to the streets in cities across Spain - in a show of solidarity for those in Ukraine whose freedom has been taken away.

"In Barcelona, I can go out to the street and express myself, but in my country I can’t... because unfortunately it has consequences”, one protester said.

Protesters in Berlin marched through Germany's capital demanding an end to Putin's war in Ukraine.

Thousands of protesters gathered in Lyon to show their support for Kyiv, including Ukrainian students living in the city showing support from afar.

"Because we're far away from our families and our country, we want to do something from here, to give our help and support to our country," one student said.

Hundreds gathered at Piazza della Repubblica in Rome.

Around 250,000 Ukrainians live in Italy and since the beginning of Russian attacks, roughly 3,000 refugees have arrived each day.

Meanwhile, a peace rally drew large crowds in Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan, a Russian ally. Authorities have been keen to stress neutrality after suggestions that Western sanctions could target Moscow's allies.