Legendary Australian cricket player Shane Warne dies aged 52

Widely considered as one of cricket's finest bowlers of all time, Shane Warne, died on Friday in Thailand.

A brief statement from his management company MPC Entertainment said that he passed away in Koh Samui of a suspected heart attack.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement said.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Warne, a former Australian team captain who revolutionised the game with his signature leg-spin, held a record of 708 Test wickets for his country that has only been surpassed by Muttiah Muralitharan. The two spinners locked horns in a famous rivalry over the years.

A larger-than-life character, Warne was also known for his controversies, including a one-year ban for failing a doping test.

He claimed he had taken a pill given to him by his mother to enhance his appearance.

Warne was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in 2013, following his induction into the Cricket Hall of Fame by Cricket Australia in 2012.