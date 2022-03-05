Ukraine war: Mariupol postpones evacuation, accuses Russia of shelling areaComments
The Russian military is observing a ceasefire in two areas of Ukraine to allow civilians to evacuate, Russian state media reported Saturday It would be the first breakthrough in allowing civilians to escape the war.
The two cities in question are the strategic port of Mariupol in the southeast and the eastern town of Volnovakha. Moscow said the ceasire would come into force from "10 am Moscow time" but did not specify how long the routes would remain open.
The governor of Donetsk Oblast, where both cities located, has confirmed that a ceasefire is under way in his region but said "negotiations" are ongoing with Russian troops to ensure the ceasefire holds along the entire evacuation route.
It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lashed out at NATO for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over his country, warning that “all the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you.”
Saturday's key developments
The key points to know
- Russia's Defence Ministry said it would allow the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha starting from 08:00 CET on Saturday.
- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the military alliance will not police a no-fly zone over Ukraine, warning that such a move could bring a wider war in Europe.
- Ukraine's President Zelenskyy accused Moscow of "international terrorism" after it shelled a nuclear plant.
- The shelling at the Zaporizhzhya plant did not damage a reactor, and radiation levels are normal. But Ukrainian authorities reported three deaths and two injuries in the attack. There are safety concerns over Ukraine's other nuclear plants.
- Battles have continued northwest of Kyiv and heavy strikes have hit Kharkiv and Okhtyrka. Ukrainian forces were said to be still holding Chernihiv in the north.
- Moscow has cranked up the repression of free speech as Putin seeks to control how his Russian war in Ukraine is reported. Terms like "war" and "invasion" are banned and falling foul of the new law is punishable by up to 15 years in jail. Access to major foreign media is being restricted.
- Russian state media regulator Roskomnadzor blocked access to Facebook in the country for its restrictions on RT and state-controlled media content.