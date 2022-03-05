The Russian military is observing a ceasefire in two areas of Ukraine to allow civilians to evacuate, Russian state media reported Saturday It would be the first breakthrough in allowing civilians to escape the war.

The two cities in question are the strategic port of Mariupol in the southeast and the eastern town of Volnovakha. Moscow said the ceasire would come into force from "10 am Moscow time" but did not specify how long the routes would remain open.

The governor of Donetsk Oblast, where both cities located, has confirmed that a ceasefire is under way in his region but said "negotiations" are ongoing with Russian troops to ensure the ceasefire holds along the entire evacuation route.

It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lashed out at NATO for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over his country, warning that “all the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you.”

Saturday's key developments