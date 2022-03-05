Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

This content is not available in your region
Ukraine
Live

Ukraine war: Mariupol postpones evacuation, accuses Russia of shelling area

Access to the comments Comments
By Alice Tidey  with AP, AFP
Refugees, mostly women with children, wait for transportation at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, March 5, 2022, after fleeing from the Ukraine.
Refugees, mostly women with children, wait for transportation at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, March 5, 2022, after fleeing from the Ukraine.   -   Copyright  AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

The Russian military is observing a ceasefire in two areas of Ukraine to allow civilians to evacuate, Russian state media reported Saturday It would be the first breakthrough in allowing civilians to escape the war.

The two cities in question are the strategic port of Mariupol in the southeast and the eastern town of Volnovakha. Moscow said the ceasire would come into force from "10 am Moscow time" but did not specify how long the routes would remain open.

The governor of Donetsk Oblast, where both cities located, has confirmed that a ceasefire is under way in his region but said "negotiations" are ongoing with Russian troops to ensure the ceasefire holds along the entire evacuation route.

It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lashed out at NATO for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over his country, warning that “all the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you.”

Saturday's key developments

09:19

The key points to know

  • Russia's Defence Ministry said it would allow the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha starting from 08:00 CET on Saturday.
  • NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the military alliance will not police a no-fly zone over Ukraine, warning that such a move could bring a wider war in Europe.
  • Ukraine's President Zelenskyy accused Moscow of "international terrorism" after it shelled a nuclear plant.
  • The shelling at the Zaporizhzhya plant did not damage a reactor, and radiation levels are normal. But Ukrainian authorities reported three deaths and two injuries in the attack. There are safety concerns over Ukraine's other nuclear plants.
  • Battles have continued northwest of Kyiv and heavy strikes have hit Kharkiv and Okhtyrka. Ukrainian forces were said to be still holding Chernihiv in the north.
  • Moscow has cranked up the repression of free speech as Putin seeks to control how his Russian war in Ukraine is reported. Terms like "war" and "invasion" are banned and falling foul of the new law is punishable by up to 15 years in jail. Access to major foreign media is being restricted.
  • Russian state media regulator Roskomnadzor blocked access to Facebook in the country for its restrictions on RT and state-controlled media content. 
12:02

Mariupol evacuation postponed: Governor

"Due to the fact that the Russians do not observe the ceasefire and continue shelling Mariupol and its environs, for security reasons, the evacuation of the population has been postponed," Donestk Oblast governor Pavlo Kirilenko wrote on Facebook.
"We ask people to leave gathering places and go to shelters," he added.
11:27

'Soon we will be able to tell people to come back': Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a televised address on Saturday: "I am sure that soon we will be able to tell our people: come back!"
"Come back from Poland, Romania, Slovakia and other countries. Come back because there is no threat anymore," he said. 
11:16

Ukraine and Poland strike deal for gas supplies to Ukraine

Ukraine's Transmission System Operator announced on Saturday that it has struck a deal with its Polish counterpart "to introduce guaranteed capacity for gas imports from March 6, 2022."
"This allows for the physical import of gas from Poland, including from the LNG terminal, on a guaranteed basis, and thus, it contributes to the security of gas supplies for the needs of Ukraine," it added.
10:44

Red Cross says has delivered to 6 Ukrainian cities

The International Committee of the Red Cross announced it has delivered aid to six places across Ukraine over the past few days, including in Mariupol and Kyiv.
In the capital, they delivered "war-wounded kits to treat people with trauma, burn and gunshot wounds to 2 hospitals".
10:07

Ukrainian governor confirms ceasefire for evacuation

Pavlo Kirilenko, the governor of the Donetsk Oblast region where both cities are located, just confirmed on Facebook that as of 10.55 (local time), a ceasefire has come into force in the region.
"We are negotiating with the Russian side to confirm the ceasefire along the entire route of evacuation for civilians from Mariupol," he added.
09:54

Ukraine launches website with information for foreign fighters

Ukraine has waived visa requirements for non-Ukrainians who wish to take part in the fight to defend Ukraine. 
09:50

Head of Russian teachers' union arrested for anti-war action: Navalny's team

Olya Guseva. a member of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, said on Saturday morning that Daniil Ken, the head of a Russian teachers' union, "is now in a special detention center for participating in an action against the war" and is being accused of "spreading false information."
Russian MPS approved a law on Friday that criminalise the use of the words "war" and "invasion" over the attack against Ukraine with sentences of up to 15 years in jail. 
09:36

Tens of thousand Ukrainians returned home to fight: Minister

Ukraine's Defence Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, said on Saturday morning that 66,224 Ukrainian men have returned to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion "to defend their Country from the horde."
09:33

Ukraine urges foreigners to pressure governments for no-fly zone

"Demand that your politicians close the sky over Ukraine. Ukraine has 15 nuclear units. This is a huge danger for the whole of Europe. If Russia blows up one power, it will be a catastrophe for the whole of Europe," The Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security under the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine said.
It comes after NATO ruled out a no-fly zone over Ukraine on Friday, arguing it could provoke widespread war in Europe with nuclear-armed Russia. 