Ukrainian men and women join the fight in Dnipro

Ukrainian civilians registered to fight en masse on Saturday in an attempt to help defend their country from the advancing Russian military.
The reality facing many Ukrainians is to fight or flee as Russian forces continued their advance on the country's capital Kyiv.
Head of Sumy Regional State Administration Dmytro Zhivitsky called on Friday for Ukrainians to arm themselves and prepare Molotov cocktails to try and halt the advancing forces.
Russia claims its assault on Ukraine is aimed only at military targets, but bridges, schools and residential neighborhoods have been hit since the invasion began on Thursday with air and missile strikes and Russian troops entering Ukraine from the north, east and south.
More No Comment
Ukrainians in Kyiv prepare Molotov cocktails
Kharkiv blood donation centre hit by shelling
People shelter inside the Radisson Blu hotel in central Kyiv
Ukrainians shelter in Kyiv metro amid Russia threat
Ukraine military forces were seen near St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv
Poland train station becomes relief centre for Ukrainians
Europe's landmarks turned blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine
Moscow police disperse crowd protesting against Ukraine war
Ukraine military forces seen on streets of Kyiv
Ukrainians fleeing invasion pack Polish train station
Dozens of anti-war protesters detained in Saint Petersburg
Protesters rallies all around Europe in support of Ukraine
Russia attack aftermath at Ukraine military site
Russia vehicles near Crimea-Ukraine border
Ukraine: residential buildings shelled as Putin launches 'military operation'