More than 200 civilians were reported dead in the war in Ukraine, a defence official said, as heavy fighting was reported in the country's second-largest city Kharkiv.

A regional governor later claimed that the city was back under Ukrainian control.

Earlier on Sunday, Russian forces also targeted fuel supplies including a gas pipeline in Kharkiv and an oil depot near an air base in Vaskylkiv. Troops surrounded two cities in Ukraine's south, according to Russian media.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it had been a "difficult night" after Russian forces struck civilian infrastructure.

Western countries announced on Saturday that they would remove "selected Russian banks" from SWIFT in an effort to cut the country off from the international financial banking system.

Follow our live updates: