Ukraine war: Live updates as more than 200 civilian deaths are reported dead in conflict
More than 200 civilians were reported dead in the war in Ukraine, a defence official said, as heavy fighting was reported in the country's second-largest city Kharkiv.
A regional governor later claimed that the city was back under Ukrainian control.
Earlier on Sunday, Russian forces also targeted fuel supplies including a gas pipeline in Kharkiv and an oil depot near an air base in Vaskylkiv. Troops surrounded two cities in Ukraine's south, according to Russian media.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it had been a "difficult night" after Russian forces struck civilian infrastructure.
Western countries announced on Saturday that they would remove "selected Russian banks" from SWIFT in an effort to cut the country off from the international financial banking system.
Ukraine submits application against Russia to ICJ
Ukraine submitted an application against Russia to the International Court of Justice after reporting more than 200 civilian casualties.
"Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression. We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now and expect trials to start next week," said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a tweet.
Putin says Ukraine isn't "seizing the opportunity" for talks
"The Russian delegation is in the Belarusian city of Gomel and is ready to negotiate with the representatives of Kyiv," Putin told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in a phone call, according to a Kremlin statement.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said talks should take place in a country that has not played a role in the invasion of Ukraine.
Regional governor claims Kharkiv back under Ukrainian control
Oleh Synegubov claimed the Ukrainian armed forces had pushed back Russians and said the city was under Ukrainian control.
Germany commits €100 billion to new armed forces fund
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that Germany is committing €100 billion euros to a special fund for its armed forces, AP reports.
The move would raise the country's defence spending to above 2 per cent of GDP, a target set by NATO.
“It’s clear we need to invest significantly more in the security of our country, in order to protect our freedom and our democracy,” Scholz told a special session of the Bundestag in Berlin Sunday morning.
More than 200 Ukrainian civilians killed so far in conflict, official says
Denisova said the Russian military had hit civilian infrastructure including hospitals, schools, a bus and residential buildings.
At least 47 civilians are in hospitals in Mariupol, including 17 in critical condition, she added.
"There is no norm of international humanitarian law left that the Russian Federation has not violated during its invasion of Ukraine," she said.
Dramatic images show distress as Russia continues its assault
Dramatic images of suffering are emerging from Ukraine as Russia's invasion of the country continued on Sunday.
Disbelief and devastation are etched on faces as Ukrainians survey the damage of Russian airstrikes.
Ukraine war creates 368,000 refugees in just over three days
The war in Ukraine has sparked 368,000 refugees to leave the country since Russia's invasion began on Thursday.
The latest figures were released by the UN's refugee agency (UNHCR) on Sunday morning.
It said 45,200 refugees had arrived into Poland in the last 15 hours.
UNHCR spokesman Chris Melzer said there were queues of 14 kilometres at the Poland-Ukraine border and waiting times of 40 hours.
Denmark to support EU-wide ban of Russian airlines from bloc's airspace
Germany, Italy, Belgium Luxembourg and Poland were among the latest countries to close their airspace to Russian airlines.
Here's a list of countries that have done the same.
German chancellor open to talks with Russia
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday he was open to talks with Russia despite the invasion of Ukraine, while waving the threat of new Western sanctions against Moscow, AFP reported.
"We will not refuse to discuss with Russia. Even in this extreme situation, it is the duty of diplomacy to keep the channels of discussion open," he told an extraordinary session of the Bundestag. He warned, however, that the West "reserves the right to impose" new sanctions on Moscow after two packages adopted in a few days.