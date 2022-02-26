Ukraine war: Distress and destruction as Russian airstrikes hit Ukrainian citiesComments
Dramatic images of suffering are emerging from Ukraine as Russia's invasion of the country continued on Saturday.
Disbelief and devastation are etched on faces as Ukrainians survey the damage of Russian airstrikes.
Away from the violence on city streets, others shelter underground.
But thousands have also decided to flee. The UN Refugee Agency says nearly 120,000 have left the country since Russia's invasion began on Thursday morning.
The centre of Kyiv was eerily quiet at times as many Ukrainians were reluctant to leave their homes.
Russia's attack on the country has impacted multiple areas, with people sheltering from the west to the east of the country.