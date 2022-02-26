Latest Live Coverage

Ukraine

Ukraine war: Distress and destruction as Russian airstrikes hit Ukrainian cities

By Natalia Liubchenkova
An apartment building damaged following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital. February 26, 2022
An apartment building damaged following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital. February 26, 2022   -   Copyright  Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo

Dramatic images of suffering are emerging from Ukraine as Russia's invasion of the country continued on Saturday.

Disbelief and devastation are etched on faces as Ukrainians survey the damage of Russian airstrikes.

Away from the violence on city streets, others shelter underground.

But thousands have also decided to flee. The UN Refugee Agency says nearly 120,000 have left the country since Russia's invasion began on Thursday morning.

Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo
A woman cries looking at her apartment building damaged following a rocket attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 26, 2022Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo
Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo
An apartment building damaged following a rocket attack in Kyiv. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday. February 26, 2022Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo
ZHENYA SAVILOV/AFP
A view of a high-rise apartment block which was hit by recent shelling in Kyiv on February 26, 2022.ZHENYA SAVILOV/AFP
Vadym Ghirda/AP Photo
Ukrainian troops inspect the site following a Russian airstrike in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 26, 2022Vadym Ghirda/AP Photo
Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo
Ukrainian soldiers walk around debris of burning military trucks in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 26, 2022Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo
Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo
Civil defence personnel man at a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 26, 2022Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo
Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo
A family sit in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 25, 2022Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo
Czarek Sokolowski/AP Photo
People fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine meet with members of their family at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland. February. 25, 2022Czarek Sokolowski/AP Photo
Petr David Josek/ AP Photo
A refugee who fled the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine rests in a school building in Przemysl, Poland. February. 26, 2022Petr David Josek/ AP Photo
Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo
Kyiv resident Natalia Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack on Kyiv, Ukraine. February 25, 2022Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo
Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo
People sleep in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 25, 2022Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo
Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo
A Ukrainian soldier sits after being injured in cross fire inside the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. February 25, 2022Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo
Daniel Leal/AFP
A woman clears debris at a damaged residential building on Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where a military shell hit. February 25, 2022.Daniel Leal/AFP
Oleksandr Ratushniak/AP Photo
A Ukrainian firefighter walks between at fragments of a downed aircraft seen in in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 25, 2022.Oleksandr Ratushniak/AP Photo
Vadim Zamirovsky/AP Photo
A Ukrainian Army soldier inspects fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 25, 2022Vadim Zamirovsky/AP Photo

The centre of Kyiv was eerily quiet at times as many Ukrainians were reluctant to leave their homes.

Russia's attack on the country has impacted multiple areas, with people sheltering from the west to the east of the country.

Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo
Ukrainian soldiers take position on a bridge inside the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. February 25, 2022.Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo
Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo
Blood from the body of a serviceman colours the snow next to a destroyed Russian military multiple rocket launcher vehicle on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine. February 25Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo
Paul Ursachi/AP Photo
A woman weeps in her car after crossing the border from Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania. February 25, 2022Paul Ursachi/AP Photo
AP/Ukrainian Police Department Press Service
Firefighters extinguish burning debris in front of a damaged building following a rocket attack on Kyiv, UkraineAP/Ukrainian Police Department Press Service
HANDOUT/AFP
Firefighters extinguish a blaze at a damaged residential building at Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv after Russian rocket strikes on February 25, 2022HANDOUT/AFP
February 24, 2022. Aris Messinis/AFP
A wounded woman stands outside a hospital after the bombing of the eastern Ukrainian town of Chuguiv as Russian armed forces invade Ukraine from several directions.February 24, 2022. Aris Messinis/AFP
HANDOUT/AFP
Emergencies personnel work at the crash site of a Ukrainian military plane south of Kyiv, Ukraine. February 24, 2022HANDOUT/AFP
February 24, 2022, Aris Messinis / AFP
People walk past the body of a relative outside a destroyed building after bombings on the eastern town of Chuguiv as Russia invades Ukraine from several directions.February 24, 2022, Aris Messinis / AFP