Dramatic images of suffering are emerging from Ukraine as Russia's invasion of the country continued on Saturday.

Disbelief and devastation are etched on faces as Ukrainians survey the damage of Russian airstrikes.

Away from the violence on city streets, others shelter underground.

But thousands have also decided to flee. The UN Refugee Agency says nearly 120,000 have left the country since Russia's invasion began on Thursday morning.

A woman cries looking at her apartment building damaged following a rocket attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 26, 2022 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

An apartment building damaged following a rocket attack in Kyiv. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday. February 26, 2022 Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo

A view of a high-rise apartment block which was hit by recent shelling in Kyiv on February 26, 2022. ZHENYA SAVILOV/AFP

Ukrainian troops inspect the site following a Russian airstrike in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 26, 2022 Vadym Ghirda/AP Photo

Ukrainian soldiers walk around debris of burning military trucks in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 26, 2022 Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo

Civil defence personnel man at a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 26, 2022 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

A family sit in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 25, 2022 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

People fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine meet with members of their family at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland. February. 25, 2022 Czarek Sokolowski/AP Photo

A refugee who fled the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine rests in a school building in Przemysl, Poland. February. 26, 2022 Petr David Josek/ AP Photo

Kyiv resident Natalia Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack on Kyiv, Ukraine. February 25, 2022 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

People sleep in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 25, 2022 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

A Ukrainian soldier sits after being injured in cross fire inside the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. February 25, 2022 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

A woman clears debris at a damaged residential building on Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where a military shell hit. February 25, 2022. Daniel Leal/AFP

A Ukrainian firefighter walks between at fragments of a downed aircraft seen in in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 25, 2022. Oleksandr Ratushniak/AP Photo

A Ukrainian Army soldier inspects fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 25, 2022 Vadim Zamirovsky/AP Photo

The centre of Kyiv was eerily quiet at times as many Ukrainians were reluctant to leave their homes.

Russia's attack on the country has impacted multiple areas, with people sheltering from the west to the east of the country.

Ukrainian soldiers take position on a bridge inside the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. February 25, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

Blood from the body of a serviceman colours the snow next to a destroyed Russian military multiple rocket launcher vehicle on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine. February 25 Vadim Ghirda/AP Photo

A woman weeps in her car after crossing the border from Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania. February 25, 2022 Paul Ursachi/AP Photo

Firefighters extinguish burning debris in front of a damaged building following a rocket attack on Kyiv, Ukraine AP/Ukrainian Police Department Press Service

Firefighters extinguish a blaze at a damaged residential building at Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv after Russian rocket strikes on February 25, 2022 HANDOUT/AFP

A wounded woman stands outside a hospital after the bombing of the eastern Ukrainian town of Chuguiv as Russian armed forces invade Ukraine from several directions. February 24, 2022. Aris Messinis/AFP

Emergencies personnel work at the crash site of a Ukrainian military plane south of Kyiv, Ukraine. February 24, 2022 HANDOUT/AFP