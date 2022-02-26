The centre of Kyiv remained in Ukrainian hands on Saturday morning as intense fighting overnight appeared to stem the advance of Russia's military towards the city.
Explosions and gunfire were heard throughout the night around the Ukrainian capital, with reports of hundreds of casualties in the fighting.
The shelling sliced through at least one Kyiv apartment building and pummelled bridges and schools.
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused a US offer to help him leave the city amid growing signs that Russia wanted to overthrow his government.
Reports from news agencies, citing Ukrainian military sources, that Kalibr missiles have been fired towards Ukraine from Russian vessels in the Black Sea.
Meanwhile the US joined other Western allies in imposing sanctions directly on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov.
The key points to know
- Several Ukrainian cities including Kyiv have seen a heavy night of fighting, forcing thousands of civilians to take shelter in basements and the city's metro system
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused a US offer to help him leave Kyiv ahead of a Russian takeover
- Ukraine's internet service has fluctuated amid reports that Russia has attacked power plants near Kyiv
- The Ukrainian military has claimed to have pushed back Russian forces at several points, including the main thoroughfare of Victory Avenue
- The Russian military claims to have captured a key airport, after seizing control of the Chernobyl nuclear plant and destroying dozens of Ukrainian military facilities.
- Neither countries' latest military claims have been independently verified
President Zelenskyy's Saturday morning video message
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a renewed assurance that the country’s military will stand up to the Russian invasion.
In a video recorded on the street in downtown Kyiv, Zelenskyy said that he hasn’t left the city and dispelled claims that Ukraine’s military would lay down its weapons.
“We will protect the country,” he said. “Our weapon is our truth, and our truth is that it’s our land, our country, our children. And we will defend all of that.”
Adviser: 'Fighting is raging in the capital'
President Zelenskyy’s adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Saturday that small groups of Russian forces tried to infiltrate Kyiv and engaged in fighting with Ukrainian troops. He said that Russia wants to seize control of the Ukrainian capital and destroy the country’s leadership, but said the Russian military has failed to make any gains and that the Ukrainian forces control the situation in Kyiv.
Podolyak said Russian forces were also focusing on the country’s south, where intense fighting is underway in Kherson just north of Crimea, and in the Black Sea ports of Mykolaiv, Odesa and around Mariupol.
Ukraine's president says allies are sending weapons
Meta bans Russian state media advertising on its platforms
Russian state media organisations are being banned from advertising on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. According to Nathaniel Gleicher, the head of security at parent company Meta, Russian state media won't be able to post adverts or earn any advertising revenue from content "anywhere in the world."
Meta VP Nick Clegg says "We are taking additional steps in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine."
The changes have already started rolling out and Meta says they will continue into the weekend.
Latest video
With no more guests, this Kyiv hotel is offering shelter to citizens
People shelter inside the Radisson Blu hotel in central Kyiv
Ukrainians shelter in Kyiv metro amid Russia threat
Ukraine military forces were seen near St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv
Ukraine war: Europe's 'most impressive metro station' becomes bomb shelter