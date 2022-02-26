Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

euronews_icons_loading
Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

The centre of Kyiv remained in Ukrainian hands on Saturday morning as intense fighting overnight appeared to stem the advance of Russia's military towards the city.

Explosions and gunfire were heard throughout the night around the Ukrainian capital, with reports of hundreds of casualties in the fighting.

The shelling sliced through at least one Kyiv apartment building and pummelled bridges and schools.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused a US offer to help him leave the city amid growing signs that Russia wanted to overthrow his government.

Reports from news agencies, citing Ukrainian military sources, that Kalibr missiles have been fired towards Ukraine from Russian vessels in the Black Sea.

Meanwhile the US joined other Western allies in imposing sanctions directly on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov.

07:25

The key points to know

  • Several Ukrainian cities including Kyiv have seen a heavy night of fighting, forcing thousands of civilians to take shelter in basements and the city's metro system
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused a US offer to help him leave Kyiv ahead of a Russian takeover
  • Ukraine's internet service has fluctuated amid reports that Russia has attacked power plants near Kyiv
  • The Ukrainian military has claimed to have pushed back Russian forces at several points, including the main thoroughfare of Victory Avenue
  • The Russian military claims to have captured a key airport, after seizing control of the Chernobyl nuclear plant and destroying dozens of Ukrainian military facilities.
  • Neither countries' latest military claims have been independently verified
08:19

President Zelenskyy's Saturday morning video message

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a renewed assurance that the country’s military will stand up to the Russian invasion.

In a video recorded on the street in downtown Kyiv, Zelenskyy said that he hasn’t left the city and dispelled claims that Ukraine’s military would lay down its weapons.

“We will protect the country,” he said. “Our weapon is our truth, and our truth is that it’s our land, our country, our children. And we will defend all of that.”

08:18

Adviser: 'Fighting is raging in the capital'

An adviser to Ukraine’s president says that fighting is raging in the capital and in the country’s south, and that the Ukrainian military is successfully fending off Russian assaults.

President Zelenskyy’s adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Saturday that small groups of Russian forces tried to infiltrate Kyiv and engaged in fighting with Ukrainian troops. He said that Russia wants to seize control of the Ukrainian capital and destroy the country’s leadership, but said the Russian military has failed to make any gains and that the Ukrainian forces control the situation in Kyiv.

Podolyak said Russian forces were also focusing on the country’s south, where intense fighting is underway in Kherson just north of Crimea, and in the Black Sea ports of Mykolaiv, Odesa and around Mariupol.
He said that Russia considers it a priority to seize the south, but it has failed to make any significant gains.
“Ukraine hasn’t simply withstood it. Ukraine is winning,” Podolyak said at a briefing.
07:57

Ukraine's president says allies are sending weapons

Ukrainian President Zelensky says that allies are sending weapons to help his country. 
Writing on Twitter Mr Zelensky said he had a Saturday morning telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, and that "weapons and equipment from our partners are on the way to Ukraine." 
It was not clear whether those weapons and equipment are coming from France, or other allies. 
"The anti-war coalition is working!" Mr Zelenskyy said. 
07:47

Meta bans Russian state media advertising on its platforms

Russian state media organisations are being banned from advertising on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. According to Nathaniel Gleicher, the head of security at parent company Meta, Russian state media won't be able to post adverts or earn any advertising revenue from content "anywhere in the world." 

Meta VP Nick Clegg says "We are taking additional steps in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine." 

The changes have already started rolling out and Meta says they will continue into the weekend. 

07:39

Street fighting begins in Kyiv as residents urged to seek shelter

Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter.
The country's president refused an American offer to evacuate, insisting that he would stay. “The fight is here,” he said.
As dawn broke in Kyiv, it was not immediately clear how far the soldiers had advanced. Skirmishes reported on the edge of the city suggested that small Russian units were probing Ukrainian defenses to clear a path for the main forces.
But the swift movement of the troops after less than three days of fighting further imperiled a country clinging to independence in the face of a broad Russian assault, which threatened to topple the democratic government and scramble the post-Cold War world order.
The street clashes followed fighting that pummeled bridges, schools and apartment buildings, and resulted in hundreds of casualties.
07:28

Saturday morning live

Good morning, this is David Mac Dougall here on the live news desk for Saturday morning with the latest from Ukraine, Russia and around the world on day three of the Russian military invasion. Thanks to my colleague Michael Daventry for keeping everyone updated through the night.

Latest video