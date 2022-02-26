The centre of Kyiv remained in Ukrainian hands on Saturday morning as intense fighting overnight appeared to stem the advance of Russia's military towards the city.

Explosions and gunfire were heard throughout the night around the Ukrainian capital, with reports of hundreds of casualties in the fighting.

The shelling sliced through at least one Kyiv apartment building and pummelled bridges and schools.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused a US offer to help him leave the city amid growing signs that Russia wanted to overthrow his government.

Reports from news agencies, citing Ukrainian military sources, that Kalibr missiles have been fired towards Ukraine from Russian vessels in the Black Sea.

Meanwhile the US joined other Western allies in imposing sanctions directly on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov.