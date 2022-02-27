A brewery in western Ukraine has taken steps to help defend the nation against Russian aggression.

The Pravda (Truth) Brewery, a quirky yet business-savvy outfit, have appealed on social media not only for donations to help the Ukrainian Army, but also to make donations for the materials to construct the famous petrol bomb, and if not they are encouraged to the bring ingredients to the brewery themselves.

"Our freedom is at stake," they wrote on Instagram, where they further suggested they are no strangers to this alternative kind of cocktail.

"Many of you have written comments about improving the design of cocktails. Thanks! Remember - we are not a big but professional brewery and we do a lot of research! 😊 Not just a theory - many of us went through the bloody street protests of 2014, which overthrew the ex-president, who is now hiding in Russia. Practice helps!"

On Sunday, the brewery advertised that they had opened in a number of locations across the city either underground or where there is shelter in case of a threat. They offer free tea and coffee to the military, police, and National Guard.

They also added:

"We do not serve citizens of Russia and Belarus. If you have a weapon with you, please leave it in our security and they will return it to you on the way out."

Huge explosions lit up the sky early Sunday near the capital, Kyiv, where terrified residents hunkered down in homes, underground garages and subway stations in anticipation of a full-scale Russian assault.

Officials maintained a 39-hour curfew to keep people off the capital's streets until Monday morning, complicating the task of assessing the intensity of the fighting.