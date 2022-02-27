'I am burning with shame': Protester in Russia slams Ukraine invasion

A protester in Russia says he is "burning with shame" over his country's invasion of Ukraine.

The man was speaking at an anti-war protest in the eastern city of Yekaterinburg on Saturday, where at least 69 people were arrested.

"I’m ashamed," he said. "I haven’t been able to live normally for several days. I’m burning with shame. I’m infinitely ashamed of what is happening. It’s scary for those who аre there and for those who are here."

"It can’t be any worse," said a woman. "We are the aggressor state. And people are dying because of us. And it disgusts me."

The comments came as anti-war demonstrations took place for a third successive day in Russia, including one in the second-largest city St Petersburg.

Over the past 72 hours, police have arrested more than 3,000 peaceful protesters according to OVD, an independent rights monitoring group in Russia. Over 200 of those detained were in Moscow and over 100 in St Petersburg.