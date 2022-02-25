Latest Live Coverage

This content is not available in your region
Live: Kyiv in 'defensive phase' as Russian troops reach capital

By Alice Tidey  with AP, AFP
A man walks past a building damaged following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.   -   Copyright  AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Kyiv was under "horrific" fire on Friday as Russian troops edged closer to the Ukrainian capital on their second day of an invasion described as a "brutal act of war" by the West.

"Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv," Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Minister said just before 05:00 CET on Friday. "The last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Kyiv “could well be under siege" in what US officials believe is a brazen attempt by Russian President Vladimir Putin to dismantle the government and replace it with his own regime.

The assault, which has already left more than 100 Ukrainians dead, amounts to the largest ground war in Europe since World War II.

Follow all of Friday's developments in our live blog below

06:33

The key points to know

  • Russia has launched a full military assault on Ukraine, invading from the east, north and south arguing the invasion was to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine.
  • More than 100 Ukrainian people have died.
  • Ukraine says Russia has seized control of the Chernobyl nuclear plant; Moscow says it has destroyed dozens of Ukrainian military facilities.
  • EU leaders have agreed to impose sanctions against Russia that will have "massive and severe consequences".
  • President Biden has announced more US sanctions against Russia, designed to hit the country's economy long-term.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared martial law and cut diplomatic ties with Moscow, adding that a "new iron curtain" now separates Russia from the "civilised world".
  • Vladimir Putin has warned that any country attempting to interfere would see “consequences you have never seen in history".
14:58

Ukrainians queuing to join territorial defence: Ministry

14:48

Russian troops don't know what they're fighting for, we do: Ukrainian civilian tells Euronews

Alex, 38, was heading west from Kyiv by car on Friday to find somewhere safe for his wife, son and daughter. Once he had, Alex was heading back to the capital to join the fight against Russia. 
As a native of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, this is the second time that Alex has found his home city under attack. Last time, the battle was lost. This time would be different. 
“We have no fear. We are not afraid. We see how we are beating the Russians,” he told Euronews’ Orlando Crowcroft over the phone from somewhere in western Ukraine.
"Maybe the Russians have more soldiers but they don’t know what they are fighting for. They were just ordered by Putin to fight. We are defending our land, our cities, our families, our homes.”
For weeks, Alex said, Ukrainians have been preparing for the war that many predicted would come as Russia massed troops on the border and backed the separatist forces in Donetsk and Luhansk.
His children, 11 and six, had spent time drawing up evacuation plans with instructions as to which parent should bring the medicine (their mother) and which should bring the food (Alex). On the day of the invasion, his 11-year-old daughter was furiously WhatsApping her school friends. 
She looked up from her phone, he recalled, and said: “A lot of my friends, their fathers are fighting back: will you?”
“Of course it is frightening but they’re not scared. They know what needs to be done,” he said. 
The family had always spoken both Russian and Ukrainian at home but as of Thursday, they made the decision to only speak Ukrainian. “This is what Putin is doing to us,” he said. 
Alex says that the European reaction to the crisis does not go far enough, and has called for NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. That, he said, is all the Ukrainians will need to beat the Russians and win by force the independence they were granted in 1991. 
“Close the skies - and we will do the rest,” he said.
14:43

Kyiv now in 'defensive phase': Mayor

Vitali Klitschko told Kyiv TV that "the city has entered a defensive phase. Now in some areas of the capital shots and explosions are heard." 

"Ukrainian military neutralises Russian sabotage groups. The enemy is already in Kyiv. We must keep the capital that the enemy wants to bring to its knees and destroy!," he added. 

He called on Kyiv residents to help the military and "to report suspicious objects and marks planted by saboteurs to adjust enemy fire."

14:39

In pictures: Disbelief and resistance as Russia invades Ukraine 

Here's a look at the most recent pictures of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
14:26

Putin ready to send delegation in Minsk for talks with Ukraine: Spokesman

The Kremlin's Press Secretary, Dmitry Peskov, has been quoted by Russian news agencies as saying that Putin is ready to send a delegation to the Belarusian capital for talks with Ukraine.
The delegation would include representatives from the Ministry of Defense, the Foreign Ministry and the presidential administration. 
14:21

About 2,000 Russians arrested for anti-war protests: Borrell

The EU's chief diplomat affirmed on Friday that '"almost 2,000 brave Russians have been brutally detained in dozens of cities for participating in calm protests for peace and against the unjustified attack on the sovereign country of Ukraine."
14:03

Russian military claims to have captured key airport and cut Kyiv off from the west

In his latest update, Major General Igor Konashenkov, the official spokesman of the Russian Ministry of Defence, said that the airport in Hostomel is now under Russian military control.
Hostomel is about seven kilometres northwest of Kyiv.
Konashenkov said that "more than 200 Russian helicopters were involved in the operation" and that it was successful because of the "suppression of the entire air defence system in the landing area, complete isolation of the combat area from the air and active electronic warfare."
He claimed 200 Ukrainian special units troops "were killed during the seizure of the airfield" but that Russia recorded no loss. 
"The main forces of the airborne troops have now joined Russian airborne units at the Hostomel airfield, ensuring the blockade of Kyiv from the west," he added. 
13:49

Ukraine claims Russian fatalities over 1,000 

"Today the number of losses from the occupying forces of the Russian Federation is more than 1 thousand," the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence said on Twitter. 

"Russia has not suffered such a large number of casualties during this period of hostilities in the entire period of its existence in any of the armed conflicts it has started," it claimed. 
13:45

Zelenskyy urges Europeans to come to Ukraine and 'defend Europe'

Ukraine's President has issued a call to European civilians to help. He urged them to demand their governments provide "more financial and military assistance" to Ukraine.
He also said: "If you are in Europe and you have military experience and can't look at the indecisiveness of your politicians, then you can come to our country and defend Europe with us, where it's really important now."