Live: Kyiv in 'defensive phase' as Russian troops reach capital
Kyiv was under "horrific" fire on Friday as Russian troops edged closer to the Ukrainian capital on their second day of an invasion described as a "brutal act of war" by the West.
"Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv," Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Minister said just before 05:00 CET on Friday. "The last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany."
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Kyiv “could well be under siege" in what US officials believe is a brazen attempt by Russian President Vladimir Putin to dismantle the government and replace it with his own regime.
The assault, which has already left more than 100 Ukrainians dead, amounts to the largest ground war in Europe since World War II.
The key points to know
- Russia has launched a full military assault on Ukraine, invading from the east, north and south arguing the invasion was to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine.
- More than 100 Ukrainian people have died.
- Ukraine says Russia has seized control of the Chernobyl nuclear plant; Moscow says it has destroyed dozens of Ukrainian military facilities.
- EU leaders have agreed to impose sanctions against Russia that will have "massive and severe consequences".
- President Biden has announced more US sanctions against Russia, designed to hit the country's economy long-term.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared martial law and cut diplomatic ties with Moscow, adding that a "new iron curtain" now separates Russia from the "civilised world".
- Vladimir Putin has warned that any country attempting to interfere would see “consequences you have never seen in history".
Kyiv now in 'defensive phase': Mayor
Vitali Klitschko told Kyiv TV that "the city has entered a defensive phase. Now in some areas of the capital shots and explosions are heard."
"Ukrainian military neutralises Russian sabotage groups. The enemy is already in Kyiv. We must keep the capital that the enemy wants to bring to its knees and destroy!," he added.
He called on Kyiv residents to help the military and "to report suspicious objects and marks planted by saboteurs to adjust enemy fire."
Putin ready to send delegation in Minsk for talks with Ukraine: Spokesman
About 2,000 Russians arrested for anti-war protests: Borrell
Russian military claims to have captured key airport and cut Kyiv off from the west
Ukraine claims Russian fatalities over 1,000
"Russia has not suffered such a large number of casualties during this period of hostilities in the entire period of its existence in any of the armed conflicts it has started," it claimed.