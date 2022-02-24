The outbreak of war in Ukraine and closure of its airspace have raised safety questions for airlines operating in eastern Europe.

Moldova, which shares over half its border with the country, also shut its airspace in response to the Russian invasion. While Belarus has banned civilian flights over parts of its skies.

But commercial airlines have reassured passengers that they are still flying to surrounding countries, including Russia.

KLM has however cancelled one flight from Amsterdam to Moscow this evening and one tomorrow morning, with a spokesperson telling Euronews Travel, “We have cancelled this overnight stop in Moscow due to the fact that we decided not to let our crew stay overnight in Russia at the moment.”

Here is the key information from airlines so far:

Most airlines have only cancelled flights to and from Ukraine and Moldova

KLM have cancelled some flights to Russia

airdubai has paused some flights to Belarus and Russia

Below are more detailed responses from individual airlines.

airBaltic

The 'leading airline in the Baltic countries’ has confirmed that flights are only suspended to and from Ukraine.

In a statement shared on Twitter, the Latvian airline announced that all flights to Ukraine are cancelled until 13 March.

“airBaltic is evaluating the current situation before each flight and following the recommendations issued by the official authorities.” It added that it is “flexible and ready to adjust its flight schedule if necessary.”

Austrian Airlines

Austrian Airlines says it has suspended all flights to Ukraine until 26 March. Flights to Kiev and Odessa had been suspended since Monday 21 February - and this was extended to the western city of Lviv following the airspace closure.

As for travel to neighbouring countries, the airline added, “We continue to monitor the situation closely and are in close contact with national and international authorities. The safety of our passengers and crew members is our top priority at all times.”

FlightRadar data shows planes continuing to steer clear of Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus as night falls. Flightradar24.com

flydubai

All flights from flydubai between Dubai and Ukraine have been suspended until 8 March at the earliest.

A spokesperson from flydubai added that the airline's routes to Russia and Belarus have been cancelled temporarily.

"flydubai flights between Dubai and Krasnodar have been cancelled on 25 February, and flights to Rostov-on-Don have been cancelled on 26 February," a spokesperson told Euronews Travel.

"flydubai flights between Dubai and Minsk have been cancelled until 27 February. We will be in touch with our passengers regarding their refund and rebooking options."

The airline added that flydubai "follows all guidance from the relevant authorities and strictly adheres to approved flight paths.

KLM

The Netherlands’ chief airline said “we are monitoring the situation closely and are in constant contact with Dutch authorities.”

A plane that was due to depart from Schipol Airport at 8.45pm for Moscow, and return to Amsterdam in the morning has been cancelled, it added.

KLM outlined a new policy against letting crew stay overnight in Russia in light of the war.

A US air force plane landing at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland earlier this month. AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski

LOT Polish Airlines

“In consequence of the closure of Ukrainian airspace, all LOT Polish Airlines flights to Ukraine have been cancelled until further notice,” the Polish airline confirmed. “Our planes are not flying over Ukraine, and the transit flights will fly alternative routes.”

Flights to Chisinau were also suspended following the closure of Moldova’s airspace earlier today.

In response to whether it was safe to fly in and out of Poland, LOT said that “all remaining flights are performing according to schedule.”

Passengers who are concerned about their flights can contact the airlines’ contact centre via messenger, WhatsApp or phone via this webpage.

Lufthansa

The German airline Lufthansa had already suspended flights to Kyiv and Odessa earlier this week, but today paused its services to Lviv as well.

The company says all affected passengers will be informed.

"Lufthansa continues to monitor the situation closely and is in contact with national and international authorities," a spokesperson told Euronews Travel.

Any other flights from the airline do not go through Ukrainian airspace.

Ryanair

A statement from Ryanair says the airline has now suspended all flights to and from Ukraine for the next 14 days.

“All affected passengers will receive email notices later this morning and all flights to/from Ukraine have been removed from sale for at least the next 4 weeks until further information becomes available from EU safety agencies,” it added, with an apology to all Ukrainian customers.

No other routes are currently impacted. However, Euronews Travel has asked for further confirmation on this point.

Swiss International Airlines (SWISS)

A spokesman for SWISS has said that no other flights except to and from Ukraine are currently suspended, though the situation is being constantly monitored.

“If passengers are affected by flight cancellations, like in the current case of Kyiv, SWISS will proactively inform them,” he says. “Alternatively, passengers always have the option to contact the SWISS service centre.”

Euronews Travel has contacted all airlines with flights to Ukraine and surrounding countries. We will continue to update this article with further responses.

Wizz Air

Wizz Air has also suspended "all operations" in Ukraine, saying affected passengers can find more information on their website or via the airline’s call centre on 00380 893 202 532.

Wizz has said, however, that tickets for flights to and from Ukraine are only suspended until Sunday 27 February at 23.59.

This is "on order for Wizz Air to continue to operate essential flights for passengers who need to travel, flights for later dates are still available."