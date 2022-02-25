In pictures: Disbelief and resistance as Russia invades Ukraine

In pictures: Disbelief and resistance as Russia invades UkraineComments
Copyright Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo-
Residents in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv woke up to explosions and sirens on Friday as Russia continued its invasion.
Residents were told to hide in shelters and people shared maps to locate loved ones via social media.
Panic grew after reports emerged that a residential building was hit.
Here's a look at the conflict in pictures.
The centre of Kyiv was eerily quiet at times as many Ukrainians were reluctant to leave their homes.
Russia's attack on the country has impacted multiple areas, with people sheltering from the west to the east of the country.