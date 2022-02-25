In pictures: Disbelief and resistance as Russia invades Ukraine

Residents in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv woke up to explosions and sirens on Friday as Russia continued its invasion.

Residents were told to hide in shelters and people shared maps to locate loved ones via social media.

Panic grew after reports emerged that a residential building was hit.

Here's a look at the conflict in pictures.

A Ukrainian soldier sits after being injured in cross fire inside the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. February 25, 2022 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

A woman clears debris at a damaged residential building on Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where a military shell hit. February 25, 2022. Daniel Leal/AFP

A Ukrainian firefighter walks between at fragments of a downed aircraft seen in in Kyiv, Ukraine. February 25, 2022. Oleksandr Ratushniak/AP Photo

The centre of Kyiv was eerily quiet at times as many Ukrainians were reluctant to leave their homes.

Russia's attack on the country has impacted multiple areas, with people sheltering from the west to the east of the country.

Ukrainian soldiers take position on a bridge inside the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. February 25, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

Firefighters extinguish burning debris in front of a damaged building following a rocket attack on Kyiv, Ukraine AP/Ukrainian Police Department Press Service

Firefighters extinguish a blaze at a damaged residential building at Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv after Russian rocket strikes on February 25, 2022 HANDOUT/AFP

A wounded woman stands outside a hospital after the bombing of the eastern Ukrainian town of Chuguiv as Russian armed forces invade Ukraine from several directions. February 24, 2022. Aris Messinis/AFP

Emergencies personnel work at the crash site of a Ukrainian military plane south of Kyiv, Ukraine. February 24, 2022 HANDOUT/AFP