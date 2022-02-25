Russia has been stripped of the Champions League final, UEFA announced on Friday.

The final will now be played at the Stade de France in Paris on May 28th instead of in St Petersburg.

It's another sign of Russia's increasing isolation after it invaded Ukraine on Thursday.

UEFA also announced that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing in international competitions must play home matches at neutral venues "until further notice".

But it made no reference to its relationship with Gazprom, the Russian state energy giant that is a key sponsor of European football's governing body.

However, UEFA did announce that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing in international competitions must play home matches at neutral venues "until further notice".

FIFA may now move to force Russia to play their World Cup qualifying play-off against Poland on March 24 on neutral ground.

Spartak Moscow is the only Russian team remaining in the European club competition.