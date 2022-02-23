Latest Live Coverage

Germany

Climate activists try to block access to 3 German airports

By AP
Climate activists stuck their hands on a crosswalk to block an access road to the cargo area from Munich Airport in Munich, Germany.
Climate activists stuck their hands on a crosswalk to block an access road to the cargo area from Munich Airport in Munich, Germany.   -   Copyright  Matthias Balk/dpa via AP

Climate activists on Wednesday blocked roads leading to Germany's three biggest airports, glueing themselves to the ground before police arrived.

Members of the group Uprising of the Last Generation said they wanted to disrupt cargo and passenger traffic at the airports in Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin.

The group has demanded that the government should take measures to end food waste. It argues that throwing away vast amounts of usable food contributes to hunger and climate change.

Past protests involving the blocking of roads and ports have drawn criticism from officials across the political spectrum.

The blockades are reminiscent of the protests last year by the climate action group Insulate Britain, which obstructed many main highways and roads in the UK.