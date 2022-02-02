UEFA sees fungi side of Champignons League pizza

European football's governing body UEFA has dropped its trademark complaint over a German frozen pizza manufacturer referencing the Champions League.

Pizza Wolke based in Gießen near Frankfurt said it had received a letter from a lawyer acting on behalf of UEFA asking it to cease using the name Champignons League for its mushroom pizza.

Champignons, the French word for mushrooms, was considered too close to UEFA's premier European club tournament, the Champions League.

But in a slice of good news for Pizza Wolke, UEFA suggested the legal representative had made a meal of the matter.

“UEFA obviously takes the protection of its intellectual property seriously but this instance seems to be a case of an overzealous local trademark agent acting too hastily,” the governing body said in a statement. “The UEFA Champions League can happily live alongside this delicious-sounding pizza.”