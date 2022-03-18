Holders Chelsea have been drawn against the record 13-time winners Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The English side defeated Real in the semi-finals of last year's competition en route to their second-ever title.

La Liga champions Atlético Madrid will meanwhile play last year's runner-up and Premier League champions Manchester City.

The semi-final draw could either pair last year's finalists together or see either a rematch of the 2014 and 2016 finals – when Real twice beat Atlético.

The third quarter-final match sees 2021 UEFA Europa League winners Villarreal take on 2020 UEFA Champions League victors Bayern Munich.

The winner of that matchup will then play either Liverpool -- six times Champions League winners -- or Portuguese side Benfica -- who last won the European Cup in 1962.

The two-legged quarter-finals will take place on 5/6 and 12/13 April, before the semi-finals on 26/27 April and 3/4 May.

This year's UEFA Champions League final is now due to be held at the Stade de France in Paris on 28 May. St. Petersburg was stripped of final last month following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

UEFA Champions League QF - full draw

Chelsea (ENG) vs Real Madrid (ESP)

Manchester City (ENG) vs Atlético Madrid (ESP)

Villarreal (ESP) vs Bayern Munich (GER)

Benfica (POR) vs Liverpool (ENG)

UEFA Champions League SF - full draw

Manchester City / Atlético Madrid vs Chelsea / Real Madrid

Benfica / Liverpool vs Villarreal / Bayern Munich

Meanwhile, in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals, Spanish giants Barcelona were drawn against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Scottish champions Rangers will face Portuguese outfit Braga while West Ham United take on Olympique Lyonnais.

The fourth Europa League quarter-final sees another German side, RB Leipzig, face Atalanta of Italy.

The final of the 2022 UEFA Europa League will take place at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville on 18 May.

UEFA Champions League QF - full draw

RB Leipzig (GER) vs Atalanta (ITA)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) vs Barcelona (ESP)

West Ham United (ENG) vs Olympique Lyonnais (FRA)

SC Braga (POR) VS Rangers (SCO)

UEFA Champions League SF - full draw

RB Leipzig / Atalanta vs Braga / Rangers

West Ham United / Olympique Lyonnais vs Eintracht Frankfurt / Barcelona

The quarter-final draw of the UEFA Europa Conference League is due to take place later on Friday.

UEFA Europa Conference League - teams to be drawn