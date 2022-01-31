Spotify will add an advisory to podcasts that discuss COVID-19 after singer Neil Young launched a protest over virus misinformation on the streaming service.

"We are working to add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about COVID-19," said Spotify co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek in a post on Spotify's website.

The warning will lead listeners to a "COVID-19 hub" that will provide them access to "data-driven facts, up-to date information as shared by scientists, physicians, academics and public health authorities around the world, as well as links to trusted sources," he added.

Young demanded last week that Spotify either remove a podcast that had been criticised for spreading virus misinformation or that they remove his music.

"I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” Young wrote in a letter that was since removed.

Spotify removed his music from the audio subscription service last week instead of an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast that was criticised by health professionals. The episode featured a specialist who was banned from Twitter for spreading virus misinformation.

Around 270 medical experts had written an open letter to Spotify earlier in the month criticising the podcast for "promoting baseless conspiracy theories" around COVID-19.

Ek said in his post on Sunday that "there are plenty of individuals and views on Spotify that I disagree with strongly" but he rejected being a "content censor" while admitting that they had not been transparent about the service's rules.

Spotify, which was launched in 2008, has more than 381 million users, including 172 million subscribers.

Others had followed Neil Young in criticising Spotify for lacking a clear method of tackling virus misinformation on the service.

Singer Joni Mitchell said on Friday that she would remove all of her music from Spotify in solidarity with Young.

"Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue," Mitchell said.