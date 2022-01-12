Top News Stories Today Watch top news stories today | January 12th – Midday edition Updated: 12/01/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Watch Europe’s aeronauts soar over the Alps in hot air balloons
Germany faces a gigantic task to meet its CO2 reduction goals, says country's new climate minister
Canadians take icy bath in Toronto lake
Ukrainian army reservists train amid border tensions with Russia
Snowstorms hit Japan`s northern Hokkaido and northeastern region of Tohoku
Israeli researchers claim to teach goldfish to drive a vehicle
COVID in Europe: France reports 'tidal wave' of new infections as records broken in Italy
COVID-19: Quebec to levy financial penalty on unvaccinated adults
Novak Djokovic admits visa form 'error' and failing to isolate after positive test
Croatia police display drugs seized in two raids