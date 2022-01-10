US comedian and Full House star Bob Saget dies aged 65

US actor Bob Saget, known for his role as the beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House and as the wisecracking host of America's Funniest Home Videos, has died while on a stand-up tour aged 65.

Deputies in Orange County, Florida, were called Sunday about an "unresponsive man" in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and found Saget dead, according to a sheriff's statement on Twitter.

Detectives found "no signs of foul play or drug use in this case".

Saget was in Florida as part of his "I Don't Do Negative Comedy Tour".

After warm audience receptions to his gigs Friday in Orlando and Saturday in the Ponte Vedra Beach resort area, he celebrated online.

"I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it," he posted on Saturday on Instagram.

In a statement Sunday, Saget's family members said they are "devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today... Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world".