Seven migrants were killed and four people were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a house after fleeing a police stop, Hungarian police said.

The accident occurred just before midnight on Monday near the centre of Morahalom, a town less than five miles from Hungary's border with Serbia.

Officers were inspecting the Serbian-registered vehicle when the driver attempted to flee the scene at high speed.

The vehicle later hit a flower shop at full speed and turned over, police said. The impact partially destroyed a wall.

Seven occupants of the vehicle died at the scene while four others, including the driver, were injured.

Police arrested the driver and said they will initiate proceedings against him for human trafficking and causing a fatal mass accident.