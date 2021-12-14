A Japanese university and airline company have held a feasibility study of a robotic suit designed to assist with walking. It was conducted in Shikoku, southwestern Japan, which is home to a famous traditional Buddhist pilgrimage.
The robotic suit developed by the Tokyo Institute of Technology has already been used at healthcare facilities in rehabilitation programs for people who have difficulty walking.
The equipment is now being tested for tourism-related applications. The university and All Nippon Airways are jointly studying whether the device can be used to aid Ohenro pilgrims. The famous pilgrimage of 88 temples in Shikoku is especially popular with the elderly.
The 6-kilogram device attaches to the user's back and its four motors reduce the burden of walking.
In the test, users walked uphill about 500 meters between two temples, generating data for the project. A man who tried the suit said he could walk without getting winded, and could feel the power of the machine.
The organizers are considering tourism products such as a package tour for elderly pilgrims that would allow them to travel on foot with the device's assistance.
More No Comment
Festive kayaks in Santa Lucia procession on Copenhagen canals
Frank Sinatra honored with statue in his Hoboken, New Jersey hometown
Stormy weather topples down trees and causes accidents and traffic jams in Hungary
Santa Lucia light celebration performed at a swimming pool in Stockholm
Kyoto entertainers perform New Year greeting ritual
Ash cleanup operation on La Palma
Colombian mariachis react to the death of musician Vicente Fernández
Drone shots of flooding in northeast Spain
Aerials of Italy building collapse
Debris and damage in Mayfield after tornado
Artists perform a dance in homage of social leaders killed in Colombia
Aerials of La Palma's erupting volcano
Hundreds dressed as Santa run down Athen streets
Portugal: surfers try to tame the waves of Nazaré
Pilgrims fill reopened Guadalupe basilica in Mexico