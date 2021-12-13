South Africa's president Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for COVID-19

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, his office said.

Ramaphosa, 69, started feeling unwell after visiting four West African countries last week. He and all members of his delegation were tested for COVID-19 in each of the countries during the trip.

Some in the delegation tested positive in Nigeria and returned directly to South Africa.

Throughout the rest of the trip, Ramaphosa and his delegation tested negative.

Ramaphosa returned from Senegal on December 8.

He later tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, and is now self-isolating in Cape Town, monitored by the South African Military Health Service, a statement from the presidency said.

Ramaphosa has delegated all of his responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week.

The statement did not specify whether he had been infected with the Omicron variant but said the president was in good spirits.